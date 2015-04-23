Net Neutrality
-
May 17, 2015, Sunday
Airtel Zero, internet.org defeat net neutrality concept: MTNL
State-run MTNL has said Bharti Airtel's 'zero rating plan' and RCom's 'internet.Org' scheme defeat the basic concept of net ...
-
May 10, 2015, Sunday
CCI waits for Net Neutrality norms before probing telco plans
With debate continuing to rage on Net Neutrality, the Competition Commission will wait for regulations to be in place before ...
-
May 08, 2015, Friday
For comments, specify if ID can be displayed: Trai
A number of stakeholders had voiced concern that display of their email addresses might led to spamming
-
May 08, 2015, Friday
COAI writes to DoT on net neutrality
DoT and telecom regulator TRAI framing their own reports on net neutrality
-
May 08, 2015, Friday
Net neutrality: Facebook solicits user support
Initiates campaign #connectindia #connecttheworld
-
May 06, 2015, Wednesday
Airtel Zero violates net neutrality, says DoT secy
Says nobody forced telcos into licensed spectrum regime and they never objected to OTT ecosystem earlier
-
May 05, 2015, Tuesday
Govt promises 'non-discriminatory' access to internet
Government today promised to ensure "non-discriminatory access to internet" to all citizens as members cutting across party lines ...
-
May 04, 2015, Monday
TRAI revealed internal mails, wedding albums as OTT comments
From internal mails of a software MNC and foreign junket proposal to a private wedding album, telecom regulator TRAI has made ...
-
May 04, 2015, Monday
Net Neutrality: Internet.org opens platform for developers
Finding itself on the wrong side of Net Neutrality debate, Facebook today made its Internet.Org platform open to all content and ...
-
May 04, 2015, Monday
Facebook launches open Internet.org platform amid net neutrality debate in India
Facebook Inc is launching an open platform for online content and application developers to join its Internet.org service, in a ...
-
May 03, 2015, Sunday
Net Neutrality: COAI's campaign garners support of 40 lakh people
Last week, the COAI had launched a campaign seeking a level playing field with net-based services like Skype and WhatApp
-
April 29, 2015, Wednesday
What the one million voices said to Trai
While most of the petitions merely touch on net neutrality, the issue of a level-playing field for telcos and voice over Internet ...
-
April 29, 2015, Wednesday
Net neutrality: Reliance Jio against the rest
Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd, however, differs with rivals such as Bharti ...
-
April 27, 2015, Monday
Trai website down after uploading 1 mn comments on net neutrality
Telcos call for licensing regime for OTT players
-
April 27, 2015, Monday
Trai faces flak on Twitter for releasing names and email ids
Telecom regulator Trai today faced flak on the social media including Twitter for making public names and email ids of one ...
-
April 25, 2015, Saturday
Telecom service providers take pro-net neutrality stance
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular demand same rules for same services
-
April 24, 2015, Friday
Go for 'same services same rules', Internet body to Trai
Internet service providers' body ISPAI has suggested that regulator Trai adopt 'same services same rule' to define Net neutrality ...
-
April 24, 2015, Friday
Coalition claim 1 million net neutrality submissions to Trai
Trai had released a consultation paper on the now controversial subject of net neutrality in last week of March and had invited ...
-
April 23, 2015, Thursday
DoT calls advisory group meet on net neutrality on April 27
The Department of Telecom has called a meeting of Multistakeholder Advisory Group (MAG) to discuss net neutrality on April ...
-
April 23, 2015, Thursday
800 mn people have gained free access through internet.org : Zuckerberg
Even as the debate on Facebook's Internet.Org initiative violating net neutrality rages on, its CEO Mark Zuckerberg today said ...