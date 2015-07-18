Vyapam Scam
August 24, 2015, Monday
Vyapam scam: CBI files affidavit in SC, seeks 3 more weeks to take handover of all cases
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the Vyapam ...
August 17, 2015, Monday
CBI registers one more case in Vyapam; total cases 71
CBI today registered one more case in connection with the alleged cheating, forgery and irregularities in the conduct of ...
August 11, 2015, Tuesday
Vyapam: ED set to take possession of tainted assets
Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to take possession of assets worth Rs 15 crore belonging to a prime accused in a 'Vyapam' ...
August 09, 2015, Sunday
70 Vyapam accused write to Prez seeking bail or nod to end lives
Seeking "justice" from President Pranab Mukherjee, 70 medical students and junior doctors, arrested in Vyapam scam and lodged in ...
August 06, 2015, Thursday
CBI registers seven more FIRs in Vyapam scam
Seven more FIRs against at least 77 accused were registered today by the CBI to probe alleged irregularities in recruitment tests ...
August 05, 2015, Wednesday
CBI registers 8 more cases in Vyapam scandal
CBI today registered eight new FIRs in connection with its probe in alleged irregularities in the conduct of recruitment and ...
July 31, 2015, Friday
Vyapam: SC asks CBI to inform it on taking over maximum cases
The Supreme Court today told CBI to inform it in three weeks about taking over of investigation of maximum number of cases out of ...
July 26, 2015, Sunday
Vyapam scam: CBI registers 38 fresh FIRs
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday filed fresh FIRs against 38 accused in the Vyapam scam.On Thursday, the CBI had ...
July 26, 2015, Sunday
Vyapam whistle-blower's wife detained; he alleges harassment
Police here detained the wife of the Vyapam scam whistle-blower Prashant Pandey briefly and seized Rs 9.96 lakh cash from her ...
July 24, 2015, Friday
Digvijay Singh is a born conspirator: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, uder fire over the Vyapam scam, has described Congress general secretary Digvijay Singh as ...
July 24, 2015, Friday
SC asks CBI to submit Vyapam investigation schedule by July 31
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit the entire schedule of investigation in ...
July 24, 2015, Friday
Vyapam scam: CBI likely to file status report before SC today
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to file its status report in the Vyapam scam before the Supreme Court ...
July 22, 2015, Wednesday
Shanta Kumar's concern on Vyapam unnecessary: Shivraj
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the concern expressed by senior BJP leader Shanta Kumar on the ...
July 22, 2015, Wednesday
Vyapam scam: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to hold 'silent protest' in Parliament
Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders will hold a silent protest today ...
July 21, 2015, Tuesday
MP Assembly adjourned after ruckus over Vyapam scam
The MP Assembly was today adjourned for the day as ruling BJP and Congress legislators created a ruckus, trading charges over the ...
July 21, 2015, Tuesday
Allegations against NDA should not remain hidden under the carpet: BJD
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday said that allegations against the NDA Government over issues like the Vyapam scam should not ...
July 20, 2015, Monday
Vyapam scam whistleblower Anand Rai transferred
Days after he lodged a complaint with CBI against senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Vikram Verma, Vyapam scam ...
July 20, 2015, Monday
Vyapam scam: SC allows SIT to file charge sheets
The Supreme Court today allowed SIT and Special Task Force of Madhya Police to file charge sheets in Vyapam scam cases till the ...
July 20, 2015, Monday
MP Assembly adjourned over Vyapam deaths
The ongoing monsoon session is likely to be stormy as Congress would intensify its demand for resignation of CM Shivraj Singh ...
July 18, 2015, Saturday
Don't link all deaths in MP to Vyapam scam: BJP MP
Defending Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is facing the heat over Vyapam scam, BJP MP Rakesh Singh today ...