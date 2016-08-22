-
December 22, 2016, Thursday
IOA, Sports ministry treated us like servants at Rio Olympics: Chawrasia
Chawrasia and fellow golfer Anirban Lahiri are yet to receive allocated amount from Sports ministry
September 12, 2016, Monday
American women sweep in triathlon's Paralympic debut
Allysa Seely, Hailey Danisewicz and Melissa Stockwell swept the medals in the PT2 class
September 08, 2016, Thursday
US swimmer Ryan Lochte banned for 10 months: Reports
Lochte has been charged by Brazilian police with making a false statement after he claimed of being robbed at gunpoint during Rio ...
September 01, 2016, Thursday
PM Narendra Modi wishes Indian contingent for Rio Paralympics
Seventeen athletes will be taking part in the 5 events, this is a largest ever contingent that India have ever sent for ...
August 29, 2016, Monday
Sports Minister Vijay Goel's slip of tongue receives heavy trolling on Twitter
He referred to PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik as gold medallists
August 28, 2016, Sunday
PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar, Pullela Gopichand presented BMW cars
Sachin Tendulkar handed over the keys at a function at the Gopichand Badminton Academy
August 27, 2016, Saturday
Not upset with India's performance in Rio Olympics: Vijay Goel
Despite the country sending a contingent of 119 athletes to Rio 2016, where it manages to win only two medals.
August 27, 2016, Saturday
Dipa Karmakar welcomes PM Modi's Olympics task force
Modi yesterday announced setting up a task force to prepare an action plan for next three Olympic Games of 2020, 2024, 2028
August 23, 2016, Tuesday
Rio Paralympics: Ban continues on Russian competitors
According to a report by WADA, Russia's disabled athletes had failed to comply with global anti-doping codes
August 23, 2016, Tuesday
OP Jaisha vs AFI: Claims, counter claims muddle the field
Refuting her claim, AFI has said that it was Jaisha and her coach who refused to avail the option of having energy drinks
August 23, 2016, Tuesday
Sponsors drop Ryan Lochte after Rio scandal
Speedo and Ralph Lauren topped the list of companies that ended their relationships with the swimmer
August 23, 2016, Tuesday
NCP demands Vijay Goel's resignation over O P Jaisha marathon row
While running the marathon she was not provided with water or refreshments in the blistering heat
August 22, 2016, Monday
Indian officials' absence force O P Jaisha to run Rio marathon without water
Jaisha collapsed at the end of 42 km women's marathon at Rio, says no water was provided by Indian officials at designated
August 22, 2016, Monday
In a first, government to confer Khel Ratna to 4 athletes
These include-Olympic medallists P V Sindhu and Sakshi Malik, alongside gymnast Dipa Karmakar and ace shooter Jitu Rai
August 22, 2016, Monday
Dipa Karmakar returns to rousing welcome in Tripura
She is the first Indian woman gymnast to compete in Olympics and the first to do so in 52 years
August 22, 2016, Monday
Olympic flag handed over to Tokyo for 2020 Games
Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike accepted the flag towards end of 2016 Rio Olympics closing ceremony at Maracana Stadium
August 22, 2016, Monday
Rio Olympics: Boxing on brink after Rio judging controversies
Several boxers had complained about bad decision by the judges, most contentious one came in the heavyweight final
August 22, 2016, Monday
Olympic silver medalist P V Sindhu, Gopichand receive grand welcome in Hyderabad
Hundreds sports enthusiasts & people waved the badminton star & her coach as they travelled standing on an open top bus
August 22, 2016, Monday
Sindhu and Gopichand receive grand welcome at Hyderabad
For once, VVIPs jostled like ordinary sports fans to receive Olympic silver medalist P V Sindhu and her coach Pullela Gopichand
August 22, 2016, Monday
Rio Olympics: Groundbreaking Games for women in Rio
Despite of a great success rate of women's, a gender gap remains with 169 events for men staged in Rio compared to 137 for women
