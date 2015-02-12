World Cup 2015: Opinion
March 23, 2015, Monday
Suresh Raina: India's unsung ODI hero
The left-hander's contribution in India's charge to the World Cup semi-final has been immense. But he rarely gets the plaudits he ...
March 20, 2015, Friday
Indian bowlers: The best surprise the World Cup has thrown up so far
There have been quite a few surprises in the last 30-odd days in the 2015 World Cup. South Africa didn't "choke" in a World Cup ...
March 18, 2015, Wednesday
Cricket World Cup 2015: How the teams' economies stack up
Defending champion India, which has won all its games so far in the CWC15, also fares the best in terms of key economic ...
March 12, 2015, Thursday
Will someone stand up for the bowlers?
Modern day cricket is hugely in favour of the batsmen making it an uneven and at times, a boring contest
March 04, 2015, Wednesday
Sarfraz Nawaz, it isn't the pitches; India is just better
The numbers, they say, never lie. India this World Cup: played three, won three. Pakistan this World Cup: played three, won one, ...
February 28, 2015, Saturday
Team India back in the groove
After a dismal two months in Australia that led to the team being written off as the potential world champion, India have roared ...
February 23, 2015, Monday
Revival, or is India only living up to its ranking?
Two big victories and the India fan has forgiven Team India. Joel Rai digs a little further to find out where Dhoni's boys stand
February 23, 2015, Monday
Cricket lover for a month
As cricket becomes more and more commercial by the day, Sayantani Kar, argues her case about why she split with her yesteryear ...
February 17, 2015, Tuesday
Small fries and giant killers
Never underestimate the underdog. What Ireland did to West Indies on Monday was much like what it did to Pakistan in 2007 and ...
February 17, 2015, Tuesday
A Bitter World Cup
Cricket's marquee tournament is a sham
February 13, 2015, Friday
Dhoni's silly points
Joydeep Ghosh feels that India will have to 'give it (the cup) back' to a more-deserving team as beyond the round of 8, it would ...
February 13, 2015, Friday
Another World Cup Down Under, another era
Sundaresha Subramanian revisits the most memorable moments of the last World Cup to be played in Australia and New Zealand in
February 13, 2015, Friday
The day Chetan Sharma nearly overshadowed Sunil Gavaskar
Just before calling it a day in ODIs, Sunil Gavaskar hit his maiden ODI ton in the 1987 World Cup. Aabhas Sharma's first hand ...
February 12, 2015, Thursday
The World Cup's top 5 batsmen
Here is a look at the five batsmen who can set the World Cup ablaze