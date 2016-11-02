You are here » Home » Current Affairs » World Cup 2015 » Schedule
|TIME & DATE
|MATCH
|VENUE
|RESULT
|
14-Feb-2015
3:30 AM
|1st Match, Pool A: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Christchurch
|New Zealand won by 98 runs
|
14-Feb-2015
9:00 AM
|2nd Match, Pool A: Australia vs England
|Melbourne
|Australia won by 111 runs
|
15-Feb-2015
6:30 AM
|3rd Match, Pool B: South Africa vs Zimbabwe
|Hamilton
|South Africa won by 62 runs
|
15-Feb-2015
9:00 AM
|4th Match, Pool B: India vs Pakistan
|Adelaide
|India won by 76 runs
|
16-Feb-2015
3:30 AM
|5th Match, Pool B: Ireland vs West Indies
|Dunedin
|Ireland won by 4 wickets
|
17-Feb-2015
3:30 AM
|6th Match, Pool A: New Zealand vs Scotland
|Dunedin
|New Zealand won by 3 wickets
|
18-Feb-2015
9:00 AM
|7th Match, Pool A: Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
|Canberra
|Bangladesh won by 105 runs
|
19-Feb-2015
3:30 AM
|8th Match, Pool B: United Arab Emirates vs Zimbabwe
|Nelson
|Zimbabwe won by 4 wickets
|
20-Feb-2015
6:60 AM
|9th Match, Pool A: New Zealand vs England
|Wellington
|New Zealand won by 8 wickets
|
21-Feb-2015
3:30 AM
|10th Match, Pool B: Pakistan vs West Indies
|Christchurch
|West Indies won by 150 runs
|
21-Feb-2015
9:00 AM
|11th Match, Pool A: Australia vs Bangladesh
|Brisbane
|Match abandoned
|
22-Feb-2015
3:30 AM
|12th Match, Pool A: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|Dunedin
|Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
|
22-Feb-2015
9:00 AM
|13th Match, Pool B: India vs South Africa
|Melbourne
|India won by 130 runs
|
23-Feb-2015
3:30 AM
|14th Match, Pool A: England vs Scotland
|Christchurch
|England won by 119 runs
|
24-Feb-2015
9:00 AM
|15th Match, Pool B: West Indies vs Zimbabwe
|Canberra
|West Indies won by 73 runs
|
25-Feb-2015
9:00 AM
|16th Match, Pool B: Ireland vs United Arab Emirates
|Brisbane
|Ireland won by 2 wickets
|
26-Feb-2015
3:30 AM
|17th Match, Pool A: Afghanistan vs Scotland
|Dunedin
|Afghanistan won by 1 wicket
|
26-Feb-2015
9:00 AM
|18th Match, Pool A: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|Melbourne
|Sri Lanka won by 92 runs
|
27-Feb-2015
9:00 AM
|19th Match, Pool B: South Africa vs West Indies
|Sydney
|South Africa won by 257 runs
|
28-Feb-2015
6:30 AM
|20th Match, Pool A: New Zealand vs Australia
|Auckland
|New Zealand won by 1 wicket
|
28-Feb-2015
12:00 PM
|21st Match, Pool B: India vs United Arab Emirates
|Perth
|India won by 9 wickets
|
01-Mar-15
3:30 AM
|22nd Match, Pool A: England vs Sri Lanka
|Wellington
|Sri Lanka won by 9 wickets
|
01-Mar-15
9:00 AM
|23rd Match, Pool B: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe
|Brisbane
|Pakistan won by 20 runs
|
03-Mar-15
9:00 AM
|24th Match, Pool B: Ireland vs South Africa
|Canberra
|South Africa won by 201 runs
|
04-Mar-15
6:30 AM
|25th Match, Pool B: Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates
|Napier
|Pakistan won by 129 runs
|
04-Mar-15
12:00 PM
|26th Match, Pool A: Australia vs Afghanistan
|Perth
|Australia won by 275 runs
|
05-Mar-15
3:30 AM
|27th Match, Pool A: Bangladesh vs Scotland
|Nelson
|Bangladesh won by 6 wickets
|
06-Mar-15
12:00 PM
|28th Match, Pool B: India vs West Indies
|Perth
|India won by 4 wickets
|
07-Mar-15
6:30 AM
|29th Match, Pool B: Pakistan vs South Africa
|Auckland
|Pakistan won by 29 runs
|
07-Mar-15
9:00 AM
|30th Match, Pool B: Ireland vs Zimbabwe
|Hobart
|Ireland won by 5 runs
|
08-Mar-15
3:30 AM
|31st Match, Pool A: New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Napier
|New Zealand won by 6 wickets
|
08-Mar-15
9:00 AM
|32nd Match, Pool A: Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Sydney
|Australia won by 64 runs
|
09-Mar-15
9:00 AM
|33rd Match, Pool A: England vs Bangladesh
|Adelaide
|Bangladesh won by 15 runs
|
10-Mar-15
6:30 AM
|34th Match, Pool B: India vs Ireland
|Hamilton
|India won by 8 wickets
|
11-Mar-15
9:00 AM
|35th Match, Pool A: Scotland vs Sri Lanka
|Hobart
|Sri Lanka won by 148 runs
|
12-Mar-15
6:30 AM
|36th Match, Pool B: South Africa vs United Arab Emirates
|Wellington
|South Africa won by 146 runs
|
13-Mar-15
6:30 AM
|37th Match, Pool A: New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Hamilton
|New Zealand won by 3 wickets
|
13-Mar-15
9:00 AM
|38th Match, Pool A: Afghanistan vs England
|Sydney
|England won by 9 wickets
|
14-Mar-15
6:30 AM
|39th Match, Pool B: India vs Zimbabwe
|Auckland
|India won by 6 wickets
|
14-Mar-15
9:00 AM
|40th Match, Pool A: Australia vs Scotland
|Hobart
|Australia won by 7 wickets
|
15-Mar-15
3:30 AM
|41st Match, Pool B: United Arab Emirates vs West Indies
|Napier
|West Indies won by 6 wickets
|
15-Mar-15
9:00 AM
|42nd Match, Pool B: Ireland vs Pakistan
|Adelaide
|Pakistan won by 7 wickets
|
18-Mar-15
9:00 AM
|1st Quarter-Final: South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Sydney
|South Africa won by 9 wickets
|
19-Mar-15
9:00 AM
|2nd Quarter-Final: India vs Bangladesh
|Melbourne
|India won by 109 runs
|
20-Mar-15
9:00 AM
|3rd Quarter-Final: Australia vs Pakistan
|Adelaide
|Australia won by 6 wickets
|
21-Mar-15
6:30 AM
|4th Quarter-Final: New Zealand vs West Indies
|Wellington
|New Zealand won by 143 runs
|
24-Mar-15
6:30 AM
|1st Semi-Final: South Africa vs New Zealand
|Auckland
|New Zealand won by 4 wickets
|
26-Mar-15
9:00 AM
|2nd Semi-Final: India vs Australia
|Sydney
|Australia won by 95 runs
|
29-Mar-15
9:00 AM
|Final: New Zealand vs Australia
|Melbourne
|Australia won by 7 wickets