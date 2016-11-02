JUST IN
You are here » Home » Current Affairs » World Cup 2015 » Schedule

TIME & DATE MATCH VENUE RESULT
14-Feb-2015
3:30 AM		 1st Match, Pool A: New Zealand  vs Sri Lanka Christchurch New Zealand won by 98 runs
14-Feb-2015
9:00 AM		 2nd Match, Pool A: Australia   vs England Melbourne Australia won by 111 runs
15-Feb-2015
6:30 AM		 3rd Match, Pool B: South Africa   vs Zimbabwe Hamilton South Africa won by 62 runs
15-Feb-2015
9:00 AM		 4th Match, Pool B: India   vs Pakistan Adelaide India won by 76 runs
16-Feb-2015
3:30 AM 		5th Match, Pool B: Ireland   vs West Indies Dunedin Ireland won by 4 wickets
17-Feb-2015
3:30 AM 		6th Match, Pool A: New Zealand   vs Scotland Dunedin New Zealand won by 3 wickets
18-Feb-2015
9:00 AM 		7th Match, Pool A: Afghanistan   vs Bangladesh Canberra Bangladesh won by 105 runs
19-Feb-2015
3:30 AM 		8th Match, Pool B: United Arab Emirates   vs Zimbabwe Nelson Zimbabwe won by 4 wickets
20-Feb-2015
6:60 AM 		9th Match, Pool A: New Zealand   vs England Wellington New Zealand won by 8 wickets
21-Feb-2015
3:30 AM 		10th Match, Pool B: Pakistan   vs West Indies Christchurch West Indies won by 150 runs
21-Feb-2015
9:00 AM 		11th Match, Pool A: Australia   vs Bangladesh Brisbane Match abandoned
22-Feb-2015
3:30 AM 		12th Match, Pool A: Afghanistan  vs Sri Lanka Dunedin Sri Lanka won by 4 wickets
22-Feb-2015
9:00 AM 		13th Match, Pool B: India  vs South Africa Melbourne India won by 130 runs
23-Feb-2015
3:30 AM 		14th Match, Pool A: England  vs Scotland Christchurch England won by 119 runs
24-Feb-2015
9:00 AM 		15th Match, Pool B: West Indies  vs Zimbabwe Canberra West Indies won by 73 runs
25-Feb-2015
9:00 AM 		16th Match, Pool B: Ireland  vs United Arab Emirates Brisbane Ireland won by 2 wickets
26-Feb-2015
3:30 AM 		17th Match, Pool A: Afghanistan  vs Scotland Dunedin Afghanistan won by 1 wicket
26-Feb-2015
9:00 AM 		18th Match, Pool A: Bangladesh  vs Sri Lanka Melbourne Sri Lanka won by 92 runs
27-Feb-2015
9:00 AM 		19th Match, Pool B: South Africa  vs West Indies Sydney South Africa won by 257 runs
28-Feb-2015
6:30 AM 		20th Match, Pool A: New Zealand  vs Australia Auckland New Zealand won by 1 wicket
28-Feb-2015
12:00 PM		 21st Match, Pool B: India  vs United Arab Emirates Perth India won by 9 wickets
01-Mar-15
3:30 AM 		22nd Match, Pool A: England  vs Sri Lanka Wellington Sri Lanka won by 9 wickets
01-Mar-15
9:00 AM 		23rd Match, Pool B: Pakistan  vs Zimbabwe Brisbane Pakistan won by 20 runs
03-Mar-15
9:00 AM 		24th Match, Pool B: Ireland  vs South Africa Canberra South Africa won by 201 runs
04-Mar-15
6:30 AM 		25th Match, Pool B: Pakistan  vs United Arab Emirates Napier Pakistan won by 129 runs
04-Mar-15
12:00 PM 		26th Match, Pool A: Australia  vs Afghanistan Perth Australia won by 275 runs
05-Mar-15
3:30 AM 		27th Match, Pool A: Bangladesh  vs Scotland Nelson Bangladesh won by 6 wickets
06-Mar-15
12:00 PM 		28th Match, Pool B: India  vs West Indies Perth India won by 4 wickets
07-Mar-15
6:30 AM 		29th Match, Pool B: Pakistan  vs South Africa Auckland Pakistan won by 29 runs
07-Mar-15
9:00 AM 		30th Match, Pool B: Ireland  vs Zimbabwe Hobart Ireland won by 5 runs
08-Mar-15
3:30 AM 		31st Match, Pool A: New Zealand  vs Afghanistan Napier New Zealand won by 6 wickets
08-Mar-15
9:00 AM 		32nd Match, Pool A: Australia  vs Sri Lanka Sydney Australia won by 64 runs
09-Mar-15
9:00 AM 		33rd Match, Pool A: England  vs Bangladesh Adelaide Bangladesh won by 15 runs
10-Mar-15
6:30 AM 		34th Match, Pool B: India  vs Ireland Hamilton India won by 8 wickets
11-Mar-15
9:00 AM 		35th Match, Pool A: Scotland  vs Sri Lanka Hobart Sri Lanka won by 148 runs
12-Mar-15
6:30 AM 		36th Match, Pool B: South Africa  vs United Arab Emirates Wellington South Africa won by 146 runs
13-Mar-15
6:30 AM 		37th Match, Pool A: New Zealand  vs Bangladesh Hamilton New Zealand won by 3 wickets
13-Mar-15
9:00 AM 		38th Match, Pool A: Afghanistan  vs England Sydney England won by 9 wickets
14-Mar-15
6:30 AM 		39th Match, Pool B: India  vs Zimbabwe Auckland India won by 6 wickets
14-Mar-15
9:00 AM 		40th Match, Pool A: Australia  vs Scotland Hobart Australia won by 7 wickets
15-Mar-15
3:30 AM 		41st Match, Pool B: United Arab Emirates  vs West Indies Napier West Indies won by 6 wickets
15-Mar-15
9:00 AM 		42nd Match, Pool B: Ireland  vs Pakistan Adelaide Pakistan won by 7 wickets
18-Mar-15
9:00 AM 		1st Quarter-Final: South Africa vs Sri Lanka Sydney South Africa won by 9 wickets
19-Mar-15
9:00 AM 		2nd Quarter-Final: India vs Bangladesh Melbourne India won by 109 runs
20-Mar-15
9:00 AM 		3rd Quarter-Final: Australia vs Pakistan Adelaide Australia won by 6 wickets
21-Mar-15
6:30 AM 		4th Quarter-Final: New Zealand vs West Indies Wellington New Zealand won by 143 runs
24-Mar-15
6:30 AM 		1st Semi-Final: South Africa vs New Zealand Auckland New Zealand won by 4 wickets
26-Mar-15
9:00 AM 		2nd Semi-Final: India vs Australia Sydney Australia won by 95 runs
29-Mar-15
9:00 AM 		Final: New Zealand vs Australia Melbourne Australia won by 7 wickets

 