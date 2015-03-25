ICC Cricket World Cup 2015
-
April 03, 2015, Friday
India-Australia semi most watched match in ICC WC 2015
A record 309 mn Indians tuned in to watch India's semi-final clash with Australia
-
March 30, 2015, Monday
Aussie boys bulldoze Kiwis to lift their fifth cricket World Cup
Oz skipper Michael Clarke bids adieu to one-day internationals with a match-winning knock of 74
-
March 30, 2015, Monday
ICC President Kamal leaves MCG over prize distribution row
Peeved at not being given the opportunity to hand out the World Cup trophy to the champions, International Cricket Council (ICC) ...
-
March 29, 2015, Sunday
Clarke dedicates World Cup triumph to Phil Hughes
Australian captain Michael Clarke today dedicated his team's World Cup triumph to Philip Hughes, who tragically lost his life in ...
-
March 29, 2015, Sunday
Cricket fraternity in awe of Australia after fifth triumph
Global cricket fraternity today lavished rich praise on the Australian team for winning a record fifth World Cup title here ...
-
March 29, 2015, Sunday
Smith sees through Australia to fifth World Cup title after Clarke's 74
Clarke's matchwinning knock of 74 couldn't have come at a better time
-
March 29, 2015, Sunday
Australia dismiss New Zealand for 183 in World Cup final
James Faulkner and Mitchell Johnson took three wickets apiece
-
March 29, 2015, Sunday
New Zealand caves into Australian pace attack; sets 184 as target
Grant Elliott's 83 was the only silver lining in an otherwise insipid batting display by the Black Caps
-
March 29, 2015, Sunday
Srinivasan defends 10-team World Cup in 2019
He says the format gives the associate cricket nations a good chance at qualifying for the mega-event
-
March 28, 2015, Saturday
World Cup Final: A Trans-Tasman Battle
The World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand will be a battle of equals. The match promises to be a fitting end to a ...
-
March 27, 2015, Friday
Dharmasena, Kettleborough named umpires for World Cup final
Sri Lanka's Kumar Dharmasena and England's Richard Kettleborough were today appointed on-field umpires for the ICC Cricket World ...
-
March 26, 2015, Thursday
Don't make a big deal out of Virat's dismissal: Dhoni
'Let's accept the fact that he played a shot that didn't pay off. It happens and it happens to a lot of batsmen'
-
March 26, 2015, Thursday
Unfair to blame Anushka for Kohli's poor form: Ganguly
After actress Anushka was attacked by the twitterati, Ganguly said it's sad to see the mindset of such people
-
March 26, 2015, Thursday
WC semi-final: India lose to Australia by 95 runs
Australia have slammed the brakes on India's strong start with two quick wickets
-
March 26, 2015, Thursday
As India wither, Twitter laments
Mercurial Indian fans lambast India's performance in the semis
-
March 26, 2015, Thursday
Australia beat India by 95 runs in World Cup semis
Australia beat India by 95 runs in the second semi-final of the cricket World Cup here today to set up a title clash with New ...
-
March 26, 2015, Thursday
As India slides, mood turns on Twitter
Twitter trends have been dominated by hashtags related to the match, with #ChaloWinItBack, #BleedBlue, WeWontGiveItBack as the ...
-
March 26, 2015, Thursday
Clarke wins toss, Australia to bat in second World Cup semifinal
Australia captain Michael Clarke won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the second semifinal of the cricket World ...
-
March 26, 2015, Thursday
Fox Sports Australia to air Ind-Oz semi in Hindi
The match, which takes place at the Sydney Cricket ground on Thursday will see Australia and India face-off in a fight to book a ...
-
March 25, 2015, Wednesday
Clash of the Titans: A new chapter in the India-Australia rivalry
Australia are the favourites but India have the capability to upset the odds