Expert Views on Economy & Policy
-
November 27, 2016, Sunday
T N C Rajagopalan: Donald Trump impact on trade deals
Shinzo Abe, prime minister of Japan, warned that the TPP would be meaningless without US participation
-
November 20, 2016, Sunday
T N C Rajagopalan::Demonetisation cloud on export growth
Short-term disruption due to demonetisation can hurt productivity and export growth in the next few months
-
October 29, 2016, Saturday
Aditi Phadnis: Despite unrest, fruit of labour hasn't gone waste in J&K
State horticultural dept has been instrumental in maintaining the sowing and harvesting routine
-
October 16, 2016, Sunday
A K Bhattacharya: The dangers of exuberance
Income Declaration Scheme, 2016, didn't do as well as a similar scheme in 1997 and the government should avoid rolling out such ...
-
October 16, 2016, Sunday
Devangshu Datta: Confounding cross connections
Contradictions in Indian economic data mean that flatlining and joblessness exist side by side with signs of strong consumption
-
October 16, 2016, Sunday
Debashis Basu: Will Sebi's investment advisor norms work?
Sebi has just issued a discussion paper on tightening the role of investment advisors
-
October 16, 2016, Sunday
Ajay Shah: Eight principles for better regulators
Creating regulators was supposed to combat central planning, but India has often failed in this regard
-
October 13, 2016, Thursday
Shyam Saran: Changing dynamic in India-China relations
To restore a semblance of equality with Beijing, New Delhi must build economic and security capabilities and close the power gap
-
October 13, 2016, Thursday
Daniel Gros: The cost of overhyping globalisation
The problem lies in a lack of understanding of what drove trade growth over the last few decades
-
October 11, 2016, Tuesday
Parthasarathi Shome: Water wars: Yesterday, today and tomorrow
History shows that if wars over economic issues are not contained, they can escalate into ethnic conflicts. India should be wary
-
October 10, 2016, Monday
Surinder Sud: A game changer for small farmers
Medicinal and aromatic species can be grown as solo, mixed or inter-crops without expensive cash inputs
-
October 08, 2016, Saturday
T C A Ranganathan: Quo vadis, globalisation?
Few analysts have reflected on how much of India's success was due to globalisation. To continue on that path there needs to be ...
-
October 08, 2016, Saturday
Deepak Bhojwani: The importance of being Chile
Chile is an influential, progressive country and an attractive destination for Indian outbound investment. We need to increase ...
-
October 06, 2016, Thursday
Laveesh Bhandari: The trouble with ranking India
To judge India's performance, we need to develop metrics that reflect our aspirations and priorities, not those of experts in ...
-
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
Shyam Ponappa: A market structure for Digital India
In communications, if delivery is priced below the cost, the services will be unsustainable and ineffective
-
October 04, 2016, Tuesday
Sajjid Z Chinoy: Don't miss the forest for the trees
The last two years have witnessed a dramatic, durable disinflation and a remarkable transformation of the monetary policy regime
-
October 02, 2016, Sunday
A K Bhattacharya: Inclusive decision-making
Now that the Railway Development Authority will be set up through an executive order, it would do well to take the Indian ...
-
October 02, 2016, Sunday
Debashis Basu: Next, a surgical strike on poverty?
After all, if our ecstasy over a one-off military operation has to last, India needs to emerge as an economic superpower
-
October 01, 2016, Saturday
N R Bhanumurthy: The inflation-fiscal deficit linkage
Having adopted flexible inflation targeting, macroeconomic consistency can be achieved through the adoption of flexible fiscal ...
-
September 29, 2016, Thursday
Abheek Barua: How Indians feel about India
A new Pew survey finds most citizens upbeat about the economy and the country's future. Yet, there is some dissonance in the ...