Editorial Comment on Economy & Policy
August 01, 2017, Tuesday
NITI Aayog's usefulness and purpose remain unclear even today
It is unfortunate that the political leadership has not adequately empowered it
November 24, 2016, Thursday
Don't cut corners
Use the current delay to remove imperfections in GST
November 24, 2016, Thursday
Popularity contest
App-based survey on demonetisation wasn't a good idea
November 15, 2016, Tuesday
PM's demonetisation speech should focus less on emotion, more on reason
PM's emotional intervention has not reassured the public
November 07, 2016, Monday
Repeating a mistake
'Special zones' are no substitute for structural reform
November 06, 2016, Sunday
Room for improvement
Before GST rollout, set a timeline for removing imperfections
November 03, 2016, Thursday
Off the rails
Railways must change its business model to survive
October 19, 2016, Wednesday
A compromised GST
Multiple, progressive rates defy fiscal logic
October 17, 2016, Monday
BRICS without substance
Grouping risks relevance as it fails to conclude significant pacts
October 13, 2016, Thursday
A good monsoon
But farmers need strategic market intervention
October 13, 2016, Thursday
A dubious distinction
Centre and states need to work together to reduce hunger
October 04, 2016, Tuesday
A calculated gamble
The rate cut is the MPC's way of supporting domestic growth
October 03, 2016, Monday
Don't think small
Larger PSUs should be privatised too
October 03, 2016, Monday
India's competitive edge
WEF's index shows India has gained in perception
October 02, 2016, Sunday
The black money haul
Sustained efforts are needed to expand the tax net
October 02, 2016, Sunday
The OPEC surprise
New Delhi must anticipate effects of higher oil prices
September 27, 2016, Tuesday
Water: Missing the real point
Govt must augment storage and reduce wastage in agriculture
September 22, 2016, Thursday
Inflation doves soar
Status quo by key central banks implies more FPI inflows into India
September 18, 2016, Sunday
Mr Javadekar's agenda
The IIM issue has been fixed, but there is still a long to-do list
September 18, 2016, Sunday
Indo-Nepal reset
India needs to play its cards right this time