Make in India Week
June 18, 2016, Saturday
Make in India nudges RPG Group to invest at home
Currently, the $2.9 billion RPG Group earns 42 per cent of its revenue from overseas
March 05, 2016, Saturday
Maha forms panel to track MoUs signed at Make in India week
Event through Feb 13-18 at BKC in Mumbai brought in 2,594 MoUs entailing Rs 7.94 lakh cr investments
February 22, 2016, Monday
Handset maker Lava looks to raise $100 million
The company is looking to dilute equity stake to strategic partners
February 21, 2016, Sunday
CERC issues regulations achieve clean energy target, sound grid operations
Advises Centre to ask states to execute energy accounting & implement availability based tariff
February 20, 2016, Saturday
Make in India only a first step, say CEOs
Laud the central government for pro-active steps
February 19, 2016, Friday
Make In India Week: Odisha bags Rs 70,959 cr investment commitments
Around Rs 30,000 crore investments are from the mineral sector while the rest are from areas like food processing, electronics, ...
February 19, 2016, Friday
Make in India: 1,500 workers and a week to clear the junk
They'll be dismantling 27 pavilions spread over 2,30,000 sq mt of land owned by MMRDA
February 19, 2016, Friday
CIDCO inks MoUs worth Rs 30,000 crore during Make in India Week
CIDCO also inked an MoU with Transparency International India to combat corruption and for effective governance
February 19, 2016, Friday
Foxconn delay leaves Maharashtra jittery
State worried over the delay as despite marathon meetings, several visits, the company is still conducting due diligence on ...
February 19, 2016, Friday
Make in India, finance in UK: Harriett Baldwin
Interview with UK Economic Secretary to the Treasury
February 19, 2016, Friday
New textile policy to reap Chinese slowdown benefits
The textile sector employs, at present, 35 million people, and aims to double the number by 2022. The government is focusing on ...
February 19, 2016, Friday
Modi's $222-billion Make in India haul masks challenges to come
Right now, the campaign launched in 2014 is best known for its logo - a lion made of cogs - that has shown up on billboards from ...
February 19, 2016, Friday
Govt to set up MSME units at Mumbai's NTC land
Centre denies selling NTC land in Mumbai; units to be allied sector of textile industry
February 18, 2016, Thursday
Modi urged to make reality match 'Make in India' hype
Even as the Make in India hype scales new heights, some bosses questioned Modi's delivery on promises to make it easier to do ...
February 18, 2016, Thursday
Rs 15-lakh cr investment promises at Make in India
Maharashtra, which was the host state, alone received investment proposals of Rs 7.94 lakh cr and 3,294 MoUs
February 18, 2016, Thursday
Make in India Week nets Rs 15.2 lakh crore investment commitments
Of the total commitments, 30% have come from foreign players
February 18, 2016, Thursday
Govt sees 67% increase in disbursal through textile fund in 6 years
Eyes disbursal of Rs 30,000 crore under the Amended Technology Funds Scheme
February 18, 2016, Thursday
Volkswagen used defeat device in India too: Geete
Emission nine times more than cap; firm denies claim
February 18, 2016, Thursday
Single-table system to clear investment proposals faster: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Interview with Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh
February 18, 2016, Thursday
Infra woes mar Mumbai's chance to emerge as global financial hub
However, experts believe Mumbai for all practical purposes is already an International Financial Centre