Economic Data Stories
-
July 15, 2016, Friday
WPI rises sharply in June to 1.62%
Push from food inflation, among others
-
July 15, 2016, Friday
Food inflation pushes up WPI
In June, the non-food manufacturing inflation measure stood at minus 0.3 per cent, while CCII inflation, after entering the ...
-
March 15, 2016, Tuesday
Inflation numbers ease, leave room for RBI rate cut
CPI at four-month low, WPI deflation continues for 16th month
-
March 14, 2016, Monday
Wholesale prices drop for 16th straight month
Manufacturing prices keep on falling, while food inflation eases to 3.35 per cent
-
March 14, 2016, Monday
WPI stabilises on lower food inflation
Excluding food products, CCII was only mildly positive at 0.1 per cent
-
March 14, 2016, Monday
February retail inflation at four-month low of 5.18%
The February headline numbers were far below estimates and may push RBI to not delay a cut in interest rates
-
March 14, 2016, Monday
India's annual wholesale inflation eases at (-)0.91% in February
Inflation in fuels also continued to decline due (-)7.7% drop in the prices of diesel and (-)1.03% decline in that for petrol
-
November 19, 2015, Thursday
Why WPI deflation doesn't tell the whole story
The downward spiral in the WPI has been characterised by ebbing global commodity prices and equally weak domestic demand
-
September 15, 2015, Tuesday
August WPI fall in sync with global commodity complex trend
The sharp decline in global crude oil and commodity prices has more than offset the fall in the rupee and brought down input ...
-
July 15, 2015, Wednesday
WPI remains in negative zone for eighth month at -2.4%
Inflation in onions remained elevated despite coming down to nearly 18.54% in June from 20.41% in May
-
July 15, 2015, Wednesday
WPI bucks trend in June; core inflation heads up
Food inflation continued to decline, but the downside was limited due to rising price pressure in some pulses because of short ...
-
February 17, 2015, Tuesday
Food prices remain in inflationary zone
January headline inflation at -0.39%; steepest fall in 5 months
-
February 17, 2015, Tuesday
Disinflationary trends continue
On a month-on-month basis, WPI inflation dropped 0.8% in January
-
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Retail inflation in new series
Weights of various items in CPI would be based on the consumption expenditure survey of 2011-12, against 2004-05 used at present
-
October 21, 2014, Tuesday
Gas price hike to put pressure on retail inflation
Cut in diesel price to have minimum impact on CPI
-
July 15, 2014, Tuesday
Inflation eases in June
Wholesale inflation at 4-month low; retail inflation down to lowest; but observers don't expect RBI to cut rates in August ...
-
July 15, 2014, Tuesday
Core inflation pressures remain
While the fall in inflation came from lower food and fuel inflation, the manufacturing inflation in fact edged up slightly
-
July 12, 2014, Saturday
IIP growth in May highest in 19 months
Signals growth recovery if trend persists but experts note low base, caution on monsoon outcome
-
June 19, 2014, Thursday
Five steps to contain food inflation
India has a network of about 478,000 fair price shops, catering to the needs of 400 million people
-
December 17, 2013, Tuesday
RBI poised to raise rates after inflation surges
High food prices are also becoming a major headache for an embattled government