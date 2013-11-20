Economy & Policy People
October 01, 2016, Saturday
M S Sahoo takes charge as Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board chief
Sahoo, a financial markets expert, was appointed as IBBI Chairperson for a period of five years last month
August 01, 2016, Monday
Rani Singh Nair appointed CBDT chairperson
Her predecessor Atulesh Jindal, who was appointed CBDT chief in February this year, retired on Sunday
July 29, 2016, Friday
Railway Board Chairman Mital gets 2-year extension
Mital was appointed to the top post in Railways Ministry in place of Arunendra Kumar, who had superannuated on December 31, 2014
July 21, 2016, Thursday
Govt appoints Ajay Bhushan Pandey UIDAI CEO
He has been involved with the UIDAI established under the Aadhaar Act and implementation of Aadhaar since September 2010
July 07, 2016, Thursday
Newsmaker: Manoj Sinha
Sinha will have to strike a balance between the regulator (TRAI) and the industry on all issues from net neutrality to call drops
January 08, 2016, Friday
DK Sikri to head Competition Commission of India
The Prime Minister's Office has cleared the top appointment at CCI and the order is expected
September 03, 2015, Thursday
Newsmaker: Rajiv Mehrishi
Mehrishi is credited with ushering in labour reforms in Rajasthan
August 20, 2015, Thursday
Challenges before Air India's new CMD
Ashwani Lohani will be looking at reviving the carrier's financial health, dealing with private competition and HR issues
January 08, 2015, Thursday
Newsmaker: Arvind Panagariya
Panagariya believes Gujarat's growth model is driven by private entrepreneurship
January 06, 2015, Tuesday
Bibek Debroy: He will find answers to his own questions
As the head of Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies, Bibek Debroy had ranked Gujarat the top state in terms of ...
January 06, 2015, Tuesday
V K Saraswat: The workhorse who also developed India's missiles
V K Saraswat, who has been appointed a full-time member of the NITI Aayog, has been one of the most high profile and successful ...
October 16, 2014, Thursday
Things you should know about Arvind Subramanian
The govt has appointed Subramanian as the chief economic adviser
July 03, 2014, Thursday
Centre to revisit Goa's ecological zones issue
The open pit of Sesa Sterlite iron ore mine in Codli village in Goa on December 9The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ...
April 30, 2014, Wednesday
Thomas Piketty- The man shaking up the foundation of economics
'Karl Marx is back from the dead' wrote Ross Douthat in the New York Times Sunday Review about a man called Thomas Piketty. Nobel ...
March 28, 2014, Friday
Lunch with BS: Ashok Gulati
The agricultural economist explains why he found his brief stint in government exhilarating and eye-opening
February 19, 2014, Wednesday
Rahul Gandhi's incomplete agri homework
Getting the middlemen out from between grower and consumer needs other basics.
January 15, 2014, Wednesday
Rajeev Kher appointed Commerce Secretary
Rajeev Kher, a 1980 batch IAS officer, was today appointed Secretary in the Department of Commerce.
December 18, 2013, Wednesday
H K Bhanwala is the new Nabard Chairman
Harsh Kumar Bhanwala has taken charge as Chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard).
November 29, 2013, Friday
Buy an airline for billions and become a millionaire!
"If you want to become a millionaire, you buy an airline worth a billion dollars and you become a millionaire."
November 20, 2013, Wednesday
Lakshmi Mittal's home street among world's most expensive area
NRI steel baron Lakshmi Mittal's London residential address, Kensington Palace Gardens, is the second most expensive street in ...