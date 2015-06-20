Specials on Economic Issues
-
May 15, 2016, Sunday
A drought solution
Water harvesting needs attention, not just irrigation
-
May 12, 2016, Thursday
SC raps 'ostrich-like' attitude of states in drought handling
Directs Centre to constitute a national disaster response force within the next six months
-
May 12, 2016, Thursday
Maharashtra, UP fix low targets for farm ponds under MNREGS
Together, the two drought-hit states will build only 6,700 ponds, compared with 250,000 in Andhra, 128,132 in Jharkhand and ...
-
May 12, 2016, Thursday
Assocham: Drought has trickle-down effect on economy
Says the drought is estimated to impact the economy by at least Rs 6.5 lakh crore
-
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
Only 17% water stock left in Maharashtra
The state government has deployed 4,640 tankers in 3,586 villages and 5,993 hamlets for supply of drinking water
-
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
Crops disappear from Telangana farms as water table drops
There was a net decline of 2.61 m in Telangana's groundwater level during 2015-16 and the department expects a further drop of 1 ...
-
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
Rabi crop to the rescue in Andhra
Kharif crop area had shrunk in the 1.5 million acres of command area in the Krishna delta
-
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
Rajasthan's deepening water crisis
People apart, even govt buying water from private tanker suppliers, running water trains
-
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
Gujarat water crisis: Dams and reservoirs go dry as state races against time
Efforts are being made to tackle the crisis by the state government, which has formed a GoM led by education minister ...
-
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
Odisha govt moves to mitigate drinking water scarcity
A total crop area of 1.5 million hectares spread over 29,176 villages in 235 blocks have suffered damage of 33 per cent or more
-
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
Karnataka faces worst drought in 40 years
Of the 176 taluks, 136 have been declared drought-hit, leading to migration of thousands to cities
-
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
Irrigated winter crop in Bengal has taken a hit
The level in almost all the major reservoirs from which West Bengal draws water -- Maithon, Panchet, Konar and Tilaiya -- is ...
-
July 08, 2015, Wednesday
Barun Roy: Where are the smart citizens?
Electronic fund transfers or payment systems alone do not make a city smart; proper civic behaviour is also required to ...
-
July 05, 2015, Sunday
Sunita Narain: Smart agencies for smart cities
Smart cities will work only if we can reinvent the very idea of urban growth. Smart thinking will require the government to not ...
-
July 04, 2015, Saturday
M Ramachandran: Evaluating the urban push
Carry out independent assessment of the nature of urban reform so it is not mechanically reported as being completed
-
June 30, 2015, Tuesday
Maharashtra govt says will need Rs 5,000 cr to develop 10 smart cities
Decides to set up chief secretary-led committee for selection and completion of project report
-
June 26, 2015, Friday
Central fund only for infra projects in smart cities; no timeframe yet
In April, the Union Cabinet had cleared Rs 50,000 cr as Central assistance for 100 smart cities
-
June 25, 2015, Thursday
Govt won't decide smart cities; citizens will, says Modi
Cities must qualify themselves through city-challenge criteria like sanitation, clean water, power & greenery quotient
-
June 24, 2015, Wednesday
At 13, UP set to get lion's share of smart cities
The rest would join the club in two batches of 40 each in the next two years, said a source in the government
-
June 20, 2015, Saturday
PM to address municipal heads at launch of flagship projects
This reflects the integrated and convergence based approach of the government towards inclusive urban development