-
May 15, 2016, Sunday
A drought solution
Water harvesting needs attention, not just irrigation
-
May 12, 2016, Thursday
SC raps 'ostrich-like' attitude of states in drought handling
Directs Centre to constitute a national disaster response force within the next six months
-
May 12, 2016, Thursday
Maharashtra, UP fix low targets for farm ponds under MNREGS
Together, the two drought-hit states will build only 6,700 ponds, compared with 250,000 in Andhra, 128,132 in Jharkhand and ...
-
May 12, 2016, Thursday
Assocham: Drought has trickle-down effect on economy
Says the drought is estimated to impact the economy by at least Rs 6.5 lakh crore
-
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
Only 17% water stock left in Maharashtra
The state government has deployed 4,640 tankers in 3,586 villages and 5,993 hamlets for supply of drinking water
-
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
Crops disappear from Telangana farms as water table drops
There was a net decline of 2.61 m in Telangana's groundwater level during 2015-16 and the department expects a further drop of 1 ...
-
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
Rabi crop to the rescue in Andhra
Kharif crop area had shrunk in the 1.5 million acres of command area in the Krishna delta
-
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
Rajasthan's deepening water crisis
People apart, even govt buying water from private tanker suppliers, running water trains
-
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
Gujarat water crisis: Dams and reservoirs go dry as state races against time
Efforts are being made to tackle the crisis by the state government, which has formed a GoM led by education minister ...
-
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
Odisha govt moves to mitigate drinking water scarcity
A total crop area of 1.5 million hectares spread over 29,176 villages in 235 blocks have suffered damage of 33 per cent or more
-
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
Karnataka faces worst drought in 40 years
Of the 176 taluks, 136 have been declared drought-hit, leading to migration of thousands to cities
-
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
Irrigated winter crop in Bengal has taken a hit
The level in almost all the major reservoirs from which West Bengal draws water -- Maithon, Panchet, Konar and Tilaiya -- is ...
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Theni forest fire: 10 dead in TN; Kerala bans forest trekking: Highlights
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
- Maharashtra farmers call off protest after Fadnavis bows to their demands
- Govt blames UPA II FM Chidambaram for relaxing 80:20 gold import scheme
- Sensex posts biggest single-day gain in over 20 months on global cues
- Nepal plane crash: 50 dead on US-Bangla flight; Oli assures probe; updates
You are here » Home » Economy & Policy » Specials » Drought