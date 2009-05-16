-
May 18, 2009, Monday
Steel ind wants govt focus on infra to help build 100 mn tonne cap
With the UPA government voted back to power, the steel industry wants the coalition to continue its efforts to revive the ...
May 17, 2009, Sunday
Auto industry wants new govt to rationalise excise structure
With the UPA voted back to power again, the Indian automobile industry wants the government support to continue for promoting the ...
May 17, 2009, Sunday
Insurers expects liberalisation of sector to be expedited
With the UPA winning a decisive mandate without the Left nagging, insurance industry feels that the new government could bring in ...
May 17, 2009, Sunday
Exporters seek IT exemption for three years from new govt
Knitwear garment exporters today said that they should be exempted from the purview of income tax by the new Government coming up ...
May 17, 2009, Sunday
New govt must focus on plans to sustain 9% GDP growth: Hinduja
Outlining the agenda for the new UPA-led government in India, noted NRI entrepreneur Srichand P Hinduja has suggested a series of ...
May 17, 2009, Sunday
Don't roll back tax sops, focus on tax reform: Experts to Govt
The new UPA government should not roll back tax cuts but focus on tax reforms like starting GST from next fiscal and putting in ...
May 17, 2009, Sunday
Montek for FM, Chidambaram fine as HM, says India Inc
Montek Singh Ahluwalia is the favourite of Indian industry to become Finance Minister and it wished for P Chidambaram to stay as ...
May 17, 2009, Sunday
Nasscom wants the new govt to extend tax sops
Software industry association Nasscom wants the new government to maintain the growth momentum in the IT industry through ...
May 17, 2009, Sunday
Result is a game-changer: India Inc, market players
As the results started pouring, the mood in business circles turned euphoric. India Inc’s CEOs and leading market players ...
May 16, 2009, Saturday
Bollywood welcomes public verdict
As Congress led UPA is all set to return to power, the country's film fraternity today gave its thumbs up to the mandate calling ...
May 16, 2009, Saturday
Insurance, pension industry welcome poll verdict
Hailing the Congress-led UPA victory in the 15th Lok Sabha polls, Insurance and Pension Fund industry today said this would help ...
May 16, 2009, Saturday
Next five years will be industry positive
Bengal's industry today welcomed the UPA government's victory at the Lok Sabha elections, saying that it expects the next five ...
May 16, 2009, Saturday
Mandate for stability; govt must work for eco revival: Mallya
The mandate for the 15th Lok Sabha would give the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government a freedom to pursue reforms and revive ...
May 16, 2009, Saturday
Sensex expected to rise by more than the Lok Sabha strength
Cheering the people's verdict for a pro-reform government, market participants today said that the bourses would welcome the poll ...
May 16, 2009, Saturday
Gulf Indians cheer UPA's poll performance
As the Congress-led UPA marched towards an impressive victory, prominent Indians in the Gulf today gave a thumbs up to the ...
May 16, 2009, Saturday
Nilekani welcomes 'decisive' verdict of the people
Welcoming the 'decisive' verdict of the people in the Lok Sabha elections, Infosys Co-Chairman Nandan Nilekani today said the UPA ...
