June 25, 2009, Thursday
Recovery under a cloud
Monsoon scare: Govt says rains are likely to be lower than normal.
May 20, 2009, Wednesday
Dara Singh elected BSP leader in Lok Sabha
Dara Singh Chauhan has been elected leader of the 21-member BSP in the Lok Sabha. The appointment of Chauhan elected from Ghosi ...
May 19, 2009, Tuesday
Women candidates in Orissa fail to make a mark in LS polls
Not a single woman got elected to the Lok Sabha in Orissa this time while the show put up by women in the simultaneous assembly ...
May 19, 2009, Tuesday
SDF offers unconditional support to UPA
Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), with its lone Lok Sabha MP, today offered unconditional support to the Congress-led United ...
May 19, 2009, Tuesday
JD(S) extends support to Congress
JD(S), which has three MPs, today extended support to the Congress for the formation of a "secular" government at the ...
May 18, 2009, Monday
Spectrum, mergers await decisions
The 3G auction has already been delayed due to inter-ministerial disagreements over VARIOUS issues.
May 18, 2009, Monday
Exporters look forward to continuation of Nath as commerce minister
It is a matter of great satisfaction and relief that the people of India have voted for a relatively stable government. In ...
May 18, 2009, Monday
Planning Commission members to resign today
All Planning Commission members, including the deputy chairman, will submit their resignations tomorrow when the current Union ...
May 17, 2009, Sunday
GJM Not dismayed by NDA loss
The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) said on Sunday it was not disheartened by the failure of NDA, which supported its demand for ...
May 17, 2009, Sunday
Advani takes blame, offers to quit as leader of oppn
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani today took full responsibility for his party’s defeat in the general ...
May 16, 2009, Saturday
NDA looks set to drub Fourth Front in Bihar
Bihar's ruling NDA appears set to maul the opposition Fourth Front and Congress by leading in 32 of the state's 40 Lok Sabha ...
May 16, 2009, Saturday
Poll trend in West Bengal
In Kanthi LS seat, Trinamool Congress's Sisir Adhikari leads 37,000 votes against CPI-M candidate Prashanta Pradhan.
May 16, 2009, Saturday
Pawar endorses candidature of Manmohan as Prime Minister
Expressing satisfaction at the unassailable lead of UPA in the Lok Sabha elections, NCP chief Sharad Pawar today endorsed the ...
May 16, 2009, Saturday
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar ahead by 64,000 votes
NCP president Sharad Pawar was leading over Subhash Deshmukh (BJP) over 64,000 votes while Supriya Sule (NCP) was leading over ...
May 16, 2009, Saturday
Trinamool-Congress alliance ahead of Left in West Bengal
The Trinamool Congress-Congress alliance surged ahead of the CPI-M-led Left Front in West Bengal, leading in 23 of the 36 Lok ...
May 16, 2009, Saturday
BJP ahead on all four seats in HP
BJP established an early lead in all the four parliamentary seats in Himachal Pradesh.
May 16, 2009, Saturday
Congress wrest Lakshadweep
Congress' debutant candidate, P M Hamdulla wrested the lone Lakshadweep parliamentary constituency from sitting MP Dr Pookunji ...
May 16, 2009, Saturday
Gujarat: BJP leading in 6 seats
BJP is leading in six seats, Congress in four and MahaGujarat Janta Party (MJP) in one after the first round of counting in 11 of ...
May 16, 2009, Saturday
Manmohan set to equal Vajpayee's record
Singh, 76, is set to even Vajpayee's feat of becoming Prime Minister for two consecutive terms with the Congress-led UPA emerging ...
May 16, 2009, Saturday
Naveen Patnaik: Gentleman around town, turned politician
Naveen Patnaik (Pappu to his friends, and he has many) may be looking at a third term as Chief Minister of Orissa. In the last 11 ...
