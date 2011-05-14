-
May 18, 2011, Wednesday
Jayalalithaa signs seven files
On the first fday of assuming office, chief minister J Jayalalithaa signed seven files related to the welfare schemes announced ...
-
May 18, 2011, Wednesday
Jaya appoints minister to implement poll promises
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief J Jayalalithaa has appointed a minister to implement the schemes promised ...
-
May 17, 2011, Tuesday
Jaya sworn in as CM for third tenure
New Cabinet boasts of 24 new faces, minister for poll promises, too.
-
May 16, 2011, Monday
Mamata to take over as Bengal CM on Friday
Set to take over as Chief Minister of West Bengal on Friday, Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee today indicated that ...
-
May 16, 2011, Monday
The return of anti-incumbency
Ending a brief spell of pro-incumbency electoral outcomes (Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections in 2009 and Bihar in 2010), the ...
-
May 15, 2011, Sunday
Fallen heroes in Left's facelift
The CPI(M) never believed in personality cult, depending more on its cadre-based organisation. But now, after the electoral ...
-
May 15, 2011, Sunday
Meet the faces behind Mamata
Many have toiled hard under her leadership and they are now likely to be rewarded.
-
May 15, 2011, Sunday
Exit polls perform marginally better
Exit poll surveys have a history of going wildly awry, but in the assembly elections just past, their strike rate was better than ...
-
May 15, 2011, Sunday
Economic performance becomes deciding factor
A close look at the growth rate of gross state domestic product (GSDP) of different states, where elections have taken place in ...
-
May 15, 2011, Sunday
Way forward for Jaya
The J Jayalalithaa-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has a lot on its agenda going by the promises made in ...
-
May 15, 2011, Sunday
Assam to inherit its own debt legacy
The new Assam government under Tarun Gogoi will inherit a debt of Rs 21,000 crore, which is around 27 per cent of Assam’s ...
-
May 15, 2011, Sunday
Comment: Wasbir Hussain
The Congress in Assam has created electoral history with Tarun Gogoi all set to become the state’s longest-serving Chief ...
-
May 14, 2011, Saturday
Jagan, mother win with record margins
Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, founder of the YSR Congress and son of former chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), has created a ...
-
May 14, 2011, Saturday
Mamata's long struggle pays off, handsomely
The much awaited paribartan (change), preceded by bloodshed and ground battles fought on political lines, has arrived in Bengal.
-
May 14, 2011, Saturday
West Bengal plans manufacturing, infra initiatives
Mamata Banerjee says she plans to equip West Bengal to lead the country’s next revolution in manufacturing over the next ...
-
May 14, 2011, Saturday
AINRC, allies wrest Puducherry from Cong
The All India NR Congress (AINRC)-All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) alliance has won 20 of the 30 constituencies ...
-
May 14, 2011, Saturday
Cong-led front barely makes it in Kerala
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) narrowly came to power in Kerala, securing 72 of the 140 seats in the assembly.
-
May 14, 2011, Saturday
Cong scores impressive hat-trick in Assam
The Congress has scored an impressive hat trick in Assam, bystorming back to power with a thumping mandate for a third time in ...
-
May 14, 2011, Saturday
Comment: Dipankar Dasgupta
Change is here. I had expected the Left Front would lose, but I didn't think the loss would be this huge. This is a massive ...
-
May 14, 2011, Saturday
Jayalalithaa govt faces stiff agenda
The massive return to power, after five years in opposition, of J Jayalalithaa’s AIADMK in Tamil Nadu — officially, ...
