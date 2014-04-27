May 16, 2014, Friday The funny side of elections Here are some witty one-liners were doing the rounds on social media as the election results began to roll out:

May 16, 2014, Friday When the Sangh came to the aid of the party Under Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS threw its full weight behind the BJP and is seen openly engineering the formation of a new

May 14, 2014, Wednesday What will the Narendra Modi Cabinet look like? Sources dismiss speculation that Amit Shah will be the next home minister or man the PMO

May 13, 2014, Tuesday Modi's rise a cause of celebration for RSS 20 times increase in people joining RSS on rss.org, Marginal increase in number of branches

May 12, 2014, Monday The scene in Didi's labyrinth Kolkata is visibly transforming, and at the cusp of still more change

May 10, 2014, Saturday Where despair & crime rule Modi has made some big promises to denizens of this once-legendary place

May 09, 2014, Friday Making sense of Modi phenomenon Modi wave will not sweep across on May 16; moreover, it might prove to be counterproductive for BJP

May 08, 2014, Thursday Why has EC not derecognised parties which gave cash, asks KMDK Eswaran pointed out that Tamil Nadu CEO Praveen Kumar had himself admitted to incidents of money distribution

May 07, 2014, Wednesday Lotus bloom at Centre may put some state govts in mud The party is of the view that Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttarakhand governments could collapse and a Modi wave may resurrect its ...

May 06, 2014, Tuesday Himachal drug manufacturing hub relies on other states for remedy Local authorities say this region, which has a population of about 250,000, has only two small private nursing homes and a ...

May 06, 2014, Tuesday A reluctant politician battles for the ballots in Garhwal The boundary of what-is-possible has stayed with Khanduri all through his political life, even if that means saying a blunt no to ...

May 03, 2014, Saturday B Dasarath Reddy: In Seemandhra, a two-pronged battle It's tough to pick a winner, as the people hold both the Congress and BJP equally responsible for the state's bifurcation

May 02, 2014, Friday Modi wave leaves Maya at sea BSP chief seems to be finding it difficult to tackle BJP's ingenious manoeuvres in her fiefdom of Uttar Pradesh

May 01, 2014, Thursday Provided all possible to help hailstorm hit farmers: Chavan Maharashtra Chief Minister said he had never heard of any other state managing to get financial aid in such a short time

May 01, 2014, Thursday Trying to split bloc opinion in Mithilanchal Darbhanga's 3-cornered contest seems to fulfil all the stereotypes on vote preference

May 01, 2014, Thursday Like to buy Narendra Modi tea? Or pencils, USB drives, T-shirts and more? These are apparently selling very well online and those behind it plan ...

April 30, 2014, Wednesday Jagan seeks to cash in on YSR's legacy, further it YSR did not want him to join politics, but could not curb his son's ambition

April 30, 2014, Wednesday Modi's campaign largest mass outreach in electoral history: BJP BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi said Modi would have undertaken 5,827 public events

April 29, 2014, Tuesday RSS turns Arunachal tribals towards Hinduism If Ramakant Keshav Desphande, founder of the RSS-affiliated Adivasi Kalyan Ashram, were alive, would he be proud of this ...