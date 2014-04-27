-
May 16, 2014, Friday
The funny side of elections
Here are some witty one-liners were doing the rounds on social media as the election results began to roll out:
May 16, 2014, Friday
When the Sangh came to the aid of the party
Under Mohan Bhagwat, the RSS threw its full weight behind the BJP and is seen openly engineering the formation of a new
May 14, 2014, Wednesday
What will the Narendra Modi Cabinet look like?
Sources dismiss speculation that Amit Shah will be the next home minister or man the PMO
May 13, 2014, Tuesday
Modi's rise a cause of celebration for RSS
20 times increase in people joining RSS on rss.org, Marginal increase in number of branches
May 12, 2014, Monday
The scene in Didi's labyrinth
Kolkata is visibly transforming, and at the cusp of still more change
May 10, 2014, Saturday
Where despair & crime rule
Modi has made some big promises to denizens of this once-legendary place
May 09, 2014, Friday
Making sense of Modi phenomenon
Modi wave will not sweep across on May 16; moreover, it might prove to be counterproductive for BJP
May 08, 2014, Thursday
Why has EC not derecognised parties which gave cash, asks KMDK
Eswaran pointed out that Tamil Nadu CEO Praveen Kumar had himself admitted to incidents of money distribution
May 07, 2014, Wednesday
Lotus bloom at Centre may put some state govts in mud
The party is of the view that Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttarakhand governments could collapse and a Modi wave may resurrect its ...
May 06, 2014, Tuesday
Himachal drug manufacturing hub relies on other states for remedy
Local authorities say this region, which has a population of about 250,000, has only two small private nursing homes and a ...
May 06, 2014, Tuesday
A reluctant politician battles for the ballots in Garhwal
The boundary of what-is-possible has stayed with Khanduri all through his political life, even if that means saying a blunt no to ...
May 03, 2014, Saturday
B Dasarath Reddy: In Seemandhra, a two-pronged battle
It's tough to pick a winner, as the people hold both the Congress and BJP equally responsible for the state's bifurcation
May 02, 2014, Friday
Modi wave leaves Maya at sea
BSP chief seems to be finding it difficult to tackle BJP's ingenious manoeuvres in her fiefdom of Uttar Pradesh
May 01, 2014, Thursday
Provided all possible to help hailstorm hit farmers: Chavan
Maharashtra Chief Minister said he had never heard of any other state managing to get financial aid in such a short time
May 01, 2014, Thursday
Trying to split bloc opinion in Mithilanchal
Darbhanga's 3-cornered contest seems to fulfil all the stereotypes on vote preference
May 01, 2014, Thursday
Like to buy Narendra Modi tea?
Or pencils, USB drives, T-shirts and more? These are apparently selling very well online and those behind it plan ...
April 30, 2014, Wednesday
Jagan seeks to cash in on YSR's legacy, further it
YSR did not want him to join politics, but could not curb his son's ambition
April 30, 2014, Wednesday
Modi's campaign largest mass outreach in electoral history: BJP
BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi said Modi would have undertaken 5,827 public events
April 29, 2014, Tuesday
RSS turns Arunachal tribals towards Hinduism
If Ramakant Keshav Desphande, founder of the RSS-affiliated Adivasi Kalyan Ashram, were alive, would he be proud of this ...
April 28, 2014, Monday
Congress expects better show in few states
Party pursues the idea of a secular front
May 16, 2014, Friday
Focus on primary and secondary sectors helped AIADMK
The success of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the Lok Sabha Election 2014 can be attributed to a carefully ...
May 15, 2014, Thursday
Erosion, not immigration, driving Assam violence
While immigration has dipped sharply, 418,350 acres of agricultural land have been eroded by the Brahmaputra
May 13, 2014, Tuesday
East UP show key to Modi's march to Delhi
While BJP's prime ministerial candidate connected well with masses by raising the right issues, Rahul attacked Modi of being ...
May 12, 2014, Monday
Fight for the soul of Banaras
In Banaras, you should only 'look'. You should not 'see'. There is much to look at
May 10, 2014, Saturday
The face-offs between poll panel and political parties
When the Union government dismissed the Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh state Assemblies in the aftermath of the ...
May 10, 2014, Saturday
Modi's way - and the highway
The author tries to separate the hyperbole from reality in the Gujarat model
May 09, 2014, Friday
Assam reaps bitter harvest of an election campaign of hate
BJP paints region's Muslims as Bangladeshis, Congress ally BPF threatens community for voting an independent candidate
May 08, 2014, Thursday
Hajipur has an industrial park, but no exports
LJP's Ram Vilas Paswan is banking on his alliance with the BJP and the popularity of Narendra Modi to secure a victory in Hajipur
May 07, 2014, Wednesday
Now, Modi versus Mayawati caste argument in UP
Experts and BJP leaders said it was going to be Mayawati's BSP versus Modi's BJP in the remaining election battle in UP
May 06, 2014, Tuesday
Modi leads BJP's attack on Rahul
BJP released a video on under-development in his constituency and a 'charge sheet' on his performance as an MP
May 03, 2014, Saturday
Voters in Himachal threaten to boycott elections
A broken stretch of road of 20 km in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, awaiting repair for 10 years, is behind the threat
May 03, 2014, Saturday
Manmohan Singh: Leader or led?
Was Manmohan Singh a better No. 2 than a No. 1? Did he place too high a premium on survival, and thereby achieve too little? The ...
May 02, 2014, Friday
Tycoons move out of shadowy power play
Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani devise new strategies to satisfy public interest
May 01, 2014, Thursday
KCR, the man everyone loves to hate
Congress says Rao backstabbed it; Chandrababu Naidu detests him
May 01, 2014, Thursday
Site of horror now an arena for differing visions of secularism and development
The doors of the blue-coloured police station in Naroda Patiya are locked. A window pane has been smashed. The policemen are busy ...
April 30, 2014, Wednesday
Acid test for BJP's jodi No. 1
For Modi and Rajnath, the challenge is more than winning their respective seats
April 30, 2014, Wednesday
Punjab would like to have its industry back
Football Chowk in Jalandhar is the unofficial name of a traffic roundabout that leads to a street lined on both sides with shops ...
April 29, 2014, Tuesday
Modi factor at work in Bundelkhand
Other factors are helping the BJP but support for him seems to cut across the caste barriers; even so, a vigorous and 4-cornered ...
April 28, 2014, Monday
It rains occasionally in Bundelkhand
The story of voters in this region revolves around drought, farm loans, migration and dacoits; villagers threaten to exercise the ...
April 27, 2014, Sunday
Naidu drives dreams in Seemandhra, and his own
All this led to zooming real estate prices and the emergence of Hyderabad on the world map as an IT hub