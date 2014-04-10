-
May 17, 2014, Saturday
What India Inc wants from Narendra Modi
Reverse Land Acquisition Act to boost infra: Ajay PiramalAfter a long election process, the world's largest democracy is about to ...
May 17, 2014, Saturday
India Inc waits for reforms tsunami
Wishlist for new PM includes growth boosters, reining in inflation, faster project clearance and reversal of Land Acquisition Act
May 17, 2014, Saturday
Saffron surge to keep bulls on the front foot
Sensex, Nifty shed early gains, log new highs; Market players see another 15% upside; FIIs pump in a record $600 mn on results
-
May 17, 2014, Saturday
An agenda for economic revival: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
The decisive mandate handed to the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party reflects India's overwhelming desire for a strong ...
May 09, 2014, Friday
Making sense of Modi phenomenon
Modi wave will not sweep across on May 16; moreover, it might prove to be counterproductive for BJP
May 09, 2014, Friday
Assam reaps bitter harvest of an election campaign of hate
BJP paints region's Muslims as Bangladeshis, Congress ally BPF threatens community for voting an independent candidate
May 07, 2014, Wednesday
Former top cop fights for sweeping changes
Consolidation of influential voting blocs might hurt the chances of AAP's Kanchan Choudhary Bhattacharya in Haridwar but she will ...
May 01, 2014, Thursday
KCR, the man everyone loves to hate
Congress says Rao backstabbed it; Chandrababu Naidu detests him
May 01, 2014, Thursday
Site of horror now an arena for differing visions of secularism and development
The doors of the blue-coloured police station in Naroda Patiya are locked. A window pane has been smashed. The policemen are busy ...
April 27, 2014, Sunday
Modi trains guns on 10, Janpath
Gandhis question Gujarat model, accuse BJP's PM candidate of telling 'white lies'
April 27, 2014, Sunday
Maya moves may upset Modi's apple cart in UP
Mayawati has devoted 90% of her time to UP ever since she hit the road on March 22, addressing two rallies a day
April 26, 2014, Saturday
Do Delhi's autorickshaw drivers still support Arvind Kejriwal?
By resigning as chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has disappointed his staunchest supporters, the autorickshaw drivers. ...
April 23, 2014, Wednesday
Why is BJP's most vocal leader quiet these days?
Swaraj is one who should have been declared the BJP's prime ministerial candidate for this year's general elections. But that ...
April 19, 2014, Saturday
Election battle in Amritsar: Of colour, campaign and darbars
The paramount darbar in Amritsar is the Golden Temple, usually termed the "Darbar Sahib" by the thousands who flock to it for ...
April 19, 2014, Saturday
The crescent in the lotus
What does it mean to be a Muslim leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party? The author digs deeper to understand how they are ...
April 17, 2014, Thursday
Jaswant Singh: The stalwart & the turncoat
Will Jaswant Singh's popularity defeat the BJP's party machinery?
April 16, 2014, Wednesday
From Harvard to Hazaribagh, Jayant Sinha comes a full circle
Jayant Sinha, the Harvard-educated investor, has returned to invest time in the poor of India; despite an enviable profile, he ...
April 15, 2014, Tuesday
Language no bar for star politicians
In the United States, could someone who doesn't know English become a senator or a Congressman ? Closer home, could a non-Tamil ...
April 12, 2014, Saturday
How will history judge Manmohan Singh?
Active or inert? As Prime Minister Manmohan Singh prepares for retirement, the author explores his current state of mind
April 10, 2014, Thursday
In a two-way race, a voice emerges from Bastar's margins
Under threat from the Maoists, and jailed by the police, AAP's Soni Sori plunges into the election for all she holds dear
