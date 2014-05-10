-
May 22, 2014, Thursday
Rajiv Lall: 3 risks Modi government should manage
Modi's future success will depend on his ability to manage three risks: inflation, alienation of the Muslim community and ...
-
May 21, 2014, Wednesday
Praveen Chakravarty: Modi win shows path to Parliament is through 11 states
The difference in the seats won by BJP in Hindi and non-Hindi states is the highest in India's electoral history
-
May 20, 2014, Tuesday
Subir Roy: Debating proportional representation
The Left parties, a key victim of the current system, are the first to raise afresh the demand for a shift to proportional ...
-
May 19, 2014, Monday
Vivek Dehejia: The true 'cost' of elections
The money spent on vote-seeking should not be reckoned a cost, but merely a costless transfer from electoral candidates to the ...
-
May 18, 2014, Sunday
A K Bhattacharya: Small government, big gains
Narendra Modi should take advantage of his party's majority to shrink the size of the Cabinet
-
May 17, 2014, Saturday
Aditi Phadnis: What happened in Uttar Pradesh?
Dominant parties such as the BSP and Samajwadi Party were swept aside, while Mayawati's BSP was deserted
-
May 17, 2014, Saturday
T Thomas: An agenda for Mr Modi
India has been held back for half a century by the Congress' socialist model of economic development. Mr Modi can remove these ...
-
May 17, 2014, Saturday
The other victor
Social media's role became more important in this election
-
May 16, 2014, Friday
T N Ninan: A paradigm shift
For two-thirds of a century, the Congress has occupied pole position in Indian politics. That has now changed; the party has ...
-
May 16, 2014, Friday
T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan: Election 2014 - What killed cock robin?
The severe inflation of the last five years affected everyone. That explains the sheer scale of the BJP win. The rest is addabazi
-
May 16, 2014, Friday
Devangshu Datta: A mandate for growth
India is in the middle of the biggest migration in human history. Tens of millions of young people have headed out of villages ...
-
May 16, 2014, Friday
Mihir S Sharma: The Modi generation
This is the youth bulge of North India; those too young to remember 1984, or even 1991 in some cases. India's history has finally ...
-
May 14, 2014, Wednesday
Nitin Desai: A flawed election
B R Ambedkar's fears about personality cults in politics and money power in elections seem to be coming true
-
May 13, 2014, Tuesday
A K Bhattacharya: After the victory, avoid pitfalls
The new government would do well to concentrate on framing its own agenda for action, instead of looking back to review decisions ...
-
May 13, 2014, Tuesday
Sreenivasan Jain: When NaMo takes the stage
Conversations at a rally in eastern Uttar Pradesh show how Narendra Modi is attempting to tilt this heartland in favour of the
-
May 12, 2014, Monday
Exit polls: Popcorn entertainer
Going by its track record, the super prime time show this evening will be a bad trailer of the actual show on Friday
-
May 11, 2014, Sunday
Mihir S Sharma: Farewell, a golden age
The unsurprising descent of India's most successful government
-
May 11, 2014, Sunday
Questions of integrity
BJP should not have attacked Election Commission
-
May 10, 2014, Saturday
Aditi Phadnis: For the BJP, it's make or break in Uttar Pradesh
The party is stuck in a grim situation - one generation of leaders is dying, but the second doesn't seem to be ready yet
-
May 10, 2014, Saturday
C S Krishna: The problem with pre-poll surveys
Indian pre-poll surveys have had a mixed track record in forecasting seat shares of parties in the general elections. While those ...
