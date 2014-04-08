-
May 17, 2014, Saturday
Modi wave created by advertising propaganda: Prashant Bhushan
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has got its second breakthrough in Punjab. Of the over-400 seats it had contested in the Lok Sabha ...
May 14, 2014, Wednesday
Election Commission has proved to be ineffective: Prakash Karat
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Prakash Karat refuses to hazard a guess about the poll outcome. In an ...
May 10, 2014, Saturday
The NDA will cross 300 seats. You wait and see: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi shankar Prasad, deputy leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Rajya Sabha tells Aditi Phadnis the party respects ...
May 07, 2014, Wednesday
Bihar has totally rejected so-called Modi wave: Prabhat P Ghosh
Prabhat P Ghosh, director of the Asian Development Research Institute, a think-tank in Patna, speaks to Business Standard's ...
May 02, 2014, Friday
Modi wave leaves Maya at sea
BSP chief seems to be finding it difficult to tackle BJP's ingenious manoeuvres in her fiefdom of Uttar Pradesh
May 01, 2014, Thursday
KCR, the man everyone loves to hate
Congress says Rao backstabbed it; Chandrababu Naidu detests him
April 30, 2014, Wednesday
No change in economic condition that could trigger a stock market surge, now: Rajnath Singh
Interview with BJP president
April 28, 2014, Monday
There's no Modi wave; in Bihar, there's a wave for Lalu and RJD: Rabri Devi
Rabri Devi, ex-chief minister of Bihar, wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad and their party's candidate from Saran, ...
April 25, 2014, Friday
Caught between Hindutva and development
Sensing times have changed, Uma Bharti, once a firebrand, is showing signs of mellowing and trying to fit the bill of development ...
April 24, 2014, Thursday
Newsmaker: Shazia Ilmi
The interpreter of 'communal' maladies
April 24, 2014, Thursday
We want to give the signal there is no red tape but a red carpet for investors: Arun Jaitley
Interview with Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha & BJP candidate from the Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency
April 21, 2014, Monday
BJP's master strategist made UP unit battle-ready in less than a year
People who have worked with him say Amit Shah is extremely patient and has an ability to look beyond himself for the party's ...
April 21, 2014, Monday
All partymen are working for my victory: Priya Dutt
Interview with Congress MP
April 20, 2014, Sunday
I won't join NDA; Modi should develop UP, Bihar like Gujarat: Raj Thackeray
Interview with President, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
April 19, 2014, Saturday
Seeking votes from Muslims shows BJP's hypocrisy: Dr Bhalchandra Mungekar
Interview with Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Maharashtra
April 17, 2014, Thursday
BJP, Modi responsible for Gujarat riots: Babulal Marandi
Q&A with former junior minister in NDA govt and founder of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha
April 16, 2014, Wednesday
Misa's victory a prestige issue for Lalu
Misa, Laloo Prasad Yadav's daughter, denies that she was forcibly thrust into politics
April 12, 2014, Saturday
BJP's campaigns are high on noise, however, results speak otherwise: Rahul Gandhi
Interview with Congress vice-president
April 10, 2014, Thursday
In a two-way race, a voice emerges from Bastar's margins
Under threat from the Maoists, and jailed by the police, AAP's Soni Sori plunges into the election for all she holds dear
April 08, 2014, Tuesday
Let my victory silence my detractors in Lucknow: Abhishek Mshra
Interview with SP candidate from Lucknow
