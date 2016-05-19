-
May 27, 2016, Friday
State Assembly polls: Income, assets and criminal records of ministers
Kerala's ministers had least average assets and the state also had least number of crorepati ministers
May 23, 2016, Monday
Assam tea industry wants a 10-year roadmap from Sonowal govt
Looks at new BJP-led govt to take steps for revival of at least 15 tea estates of Assam Tea Corporation
May 22, 2016, Sunday
Sonowal unanimously elected BJP legislature party leader in Assam
This paves way for him to assume office of CM of northeastern state
May 21, 2016, Saturday
Bangladesh border to be sealed in 2 years: Sonowal
Assam's Chief Minister-to-be Sarbananda Sonowal also denied that anti-incumbency was the reason behind BJP's historic victory in ...
May 21, 2016, Saturday
Fewer women candidates make it to Assam Assembly this time
A higher turn out of women was, however, witnessed with 84.81% of the total 92,09,928 female voters exercising their franchise
May 21, 2016, Saturday
Massive preparations underway ahead of Sonowal's oath ceremony in Assam
The swearing in ceremony of the new BJP led government will take place on 24th of May at Khanapara in Guwahati
May 20, 2016, Friday
Assembly polls 2016: Regional satraps surge ahead, BJP's gains proportional to Congress' losses
To read the results as a saffron surge or decimation of the Congress is to miss the big picture
May 20, 2016, Friday
New Assam govt to be sworn in on May 24, PM to be present
The oath-taking ceremony will be held at Khanapara field in Guwahati, Sonowal said
May 20, 2016, Friday
Assembly elections 2016 results: BJP spreads wings, Congress shrinks
BJP wins in Assam, opens account in Kerala; Congress loses two states; Left sweeps Kerala; Mamata decimates Opposition in West ...
May 20, 2016, Friday
Assam: How BJP learnt from past mistakes and Rahul Gandhi let it slip
If BJP strategists are to be believed, the party didn't rake up the Hindu-Muslim issue and its own estimate is that at least 20% ...
May 20, 2016, Friday
Congress emerges biggest loser in state assembly polls
The dire predictions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of the "Congress-mukt Bharat" seem to be eerily materializing
May 20, 2016, Friday
Assembly Elections 2016: 5 stars who made a difference
A look at key faces who helped their parties cross the finish line
May 20, 2016, Friday
BJP now a pan-India party: from Kashmir to Kerala, Gujarat to Assam
Victory in Assam could help passage of GST, hope of seats in 2019 from all across India
May 19, 2016, Thursday
BJP's lotus finally blooms in Assam
The four-party coalition that it leads garners almost two-thirds majority in the 126-member assembly; BJP alone wins 60 seats
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Modi congratulates Sonowal, people of Assam
Sonowal said the Prime Minister told him to convey to the people his best wishes and assured his support for development of the ...
May 19, 2016, Thursday
People have rejected opportunistic, obstructionist politics: BJP
The party leadership also thanked the people of Assam and credited the victory there and increased vote share in other states to ...
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Assam Assembly polls: We accept defeat with all humbleness, says Gogoi
Tarun Gogoi, the three-time chief minister, said it was not easy to win for the fourth consecutive term
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Election results a vote for Modi: Amit Shah
He described the election results in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry as the "new beginning of politics of ...
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Assam Assembly polls: NDA headed for landslide victory in state
The alliance has won 18 of the 22 seats declared so far and is leading in 68 of the remaining 126 assembly seats
May 19, 2016, Thursday
Assembly poll results show people 'intolerant' towards Congress: Naidu
Although the final picture was clear by noon itself, Election Commission has reportedly said counting of votes will be over by 3 ...
