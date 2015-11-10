Bihar Election 2015
November 14, 2015, Saturday
Nitish to take oath as Bihar CM on November 20
He was earlier elected the Alliance's legislature party leader at its meeting and he later met the Governor staking claim to form ...
November 14, 2015, Saturday
Bihar defeat has no link with intolerance debate : Pradhan
A number of BJP MPs from Bihar have spoken out against the top party brass and faulted their campaign for raking up controversial ...
November 13, 2015, Friday
Pappu Yadav apologises for 'undignified' claims
Yadav claimed that he would leave politics in case the two sons of Lalu Prasad won the Bihar Assembly elections
November 13, 2015, Friday
BJP could have campaigned in more strategical way: Manoj Tiwari on Bihar elections
Tiwari said the party failed to convince the people to vote for BJP candidates in the keenly-fought Bihar elections
November 13, 2015, Friday
Bihar elections: BJP leadership discusses with veterans issues raised by them
BJP leader Nitin Gadkari also denied that he had suggested disciplinary action against the party veterans
November 12, 2015, Thursday
How Grand Alliance turned vote share to seats in Bihar
BJP, despite being the single largest party according to vote share, won only 53 seats, registering a share-to-seat multiplier of ...
November 12, 2015, Thursday
Bihar elections: Should not run away from fixing responsibility, says Shatrughan Sinha
He added that the party was saddened by their humiliating defeat
November 12, 2015, Thursday
Bihar elections: Shatrughan Sinha denies 'CM candidate' remark
He, however, said that things could have been better if he had campaigned in the elections
November 12, 2015, Thursday
Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee to attend Nitish's oath taking
UP CM Akhilesh Yadav will be there along with Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and his Assam counterpart Tarun Gagoi.
November 11, 2015, Wednesday
Amit Shah has to go, but BJP will rally behind Modi and not Advani
But, Amit Shah's formal leadership of the party might have its days numbered, given the range of resentment now coming forth ...
November 11, 2015, Wednesday
Bihar elections: Gadkari backs Modi, Amit Shah
Seeks action against leaders making critical comments
November 11, 2015, Wednesday
Every action has equal and opposite reaction: Nitish on BJP
As the voice of dissent got shriller within BJP after its drubbing in the Bihar assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ...
November 11, 2015, Wednesday
Process for govt formation to start on Nov 14: Nitish
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said formal process for govt formation will start on Nov 14
November 11, 2015, Wednesday
Nitish likely to take oath as Bihar CM on Nov 20
The cabinet is likely to have 35 ministers, with the Congress tipped to have its MLA as Speaker
November 11, 2015, Wednesday
BJP parliamentarian blames Modi, Shah for Bihar drubbing
Party says those making such comments are 'outsiders'
November 10, 2015, Tuesday
No impact of Bihar result on Modi's popular leadership, says FM Jaitley
His comments follow a spectacular victory for Nitish Kumar-led Grand Alliance in recently concluded Bihar assembly elections.
November 10, 2015, Tuesday
PM Modi, Amit Shah in the line of fire over Bihar poll debacle
He also hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his quota comments.
November 10, 2015, Tuesday
RSS chief's statement had no negative impact in Bihar: Rajnath Singh
He added that the social equations of the 'Grand Alliance' had cost the BJP-led grouping dearly
November 10, 2015, Tuesday
Bihar poll results give NDA an opportunity to strategise: ICICI Securities
The NDA can also embark on longer term corrective measures, according to the research report
November 10, 2015, Tuesday
Modi responsible for Bihar defeat: BJP MP
Bhola Singh said the BJP was not defeated in Bihar, it committed suicide