February 09, 2012, Thursday
Barun Roy: 'Mainland' for innovation
As the balance of global research and development activity tilts towards Asia, China is making sure it occupies a position at its ...
November 10, 2011, Thursday
Daniel Gros: The revolt of the debtors
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou’s call to hold a referendum on the rescue package agreed at the euro zone summit in ...
August 04, 2011, Thursday
Shyam Ponappa: Management as capital
At a time of concern about sustained momentum in India’s economic growth, some recent findings including a case study in ...
May 07, 2011, Saturday
Indira Rajaraman: Tackling corruption
In a party-based electoral democracy like ours, there can be no getting away from the central link between corruption and the ...
July 07, 2010, Wednesday
Abheek Barua: Waiting for the world to change
In retrospect, Friday’s rate hikes seemed inevitable. It was about time that the central bank responded to the growing ...
May 14, 2010, Friday
Shyamal Majumdar: Tea, towels and toilets
Labour Minister Mallikarjun Kharge is doing his bit to take forward his party’s (Congress) aam aadmi agenda. That explains ...
May 30, 2009, Saturday
Aditi Phadnis: 'Raja saab' all the way
The new steel minister is autocratic but no one doubts his efficiency.
May 29, 2009, Friday
Jamal Mecklai: Cleaning the Augean stables
The singular Congress victory in the Lok Sabha election has thrown up a wonderful opportunity to create a turning point in world ...
May 29, 2009, Friday
Sadanand Menon: What 'reality' did the Left lose touch with?
The Left might have become the laughing stock of the nation post elections, but laugh is the last thing we should be doing. It is ...
May 28, 2009, Thursday
Shankar Acharya: Stability, security and stasis?
Less than a fortnight ago, when the election results were declared, the country was swept up in a flood of relief bordering on ...
May 26, 2009, Tuesday
A K Bhattacharya: Permanence is power
By fixing a minimum tenure for secretaries in key ministries, Singh can ensure continuity of policy.
May 23, 2009, Saturday
T N Ninan: 'Monopoly' politics
Suppose, just suppose, that Sonia Gandhi had said that she wanted both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra and another ...
May 23, 2009, Saturday
Devangshu Datta: Fractured, as before
It's interesting that an electoral verdict that left the largest party 66 seats short of a majority is being seen as ...
May 21, 2009, Thursday
Starting anew
The stock market’s euphoric reaction to the Lok Sabha election results reflects the happy surprise at the outcome as well ...
May 20, 2009, Wednesday
A K Bhattacharya: A tale of two mandates
Is the outcome of the 2009 Lok Sabha elections comparable with the verdict the Indian electorate delivered more than three ...
May 20, 2009, Wednesday
'Have the elections dealt a blow to caste politics?'
The role of politics in empowering castes is undeniable, but all SCs or OBCs are not a homogeneous group - and elections are ...
May 20, 2009, Wednesday
Surjit S Bhalla: Communism vs. History vs. Destiny
In the run-up to Election 2009, I was struck by the number of politically correct chatterati-glitterati who voiced the following: ...
May 18, 2009, Monday
Sunil Jain: Caste in a new mould
Election 2009 has been remarkable in more ways than one. The most obvious of course is that, in this era of fractured mandates, ...
May 18, 2009, Monday
Subir Gokarn: Unmatched opportunity
The new government must combine its mandate and its legacy to improve its record of delivery.
May 16, 2009, Saturday
Aditi Phadnis: Running with the hare...
