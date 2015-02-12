Delhi Elections 2015
-
February 18, 2015, Wednesday
Kejriwal's boost for small scale industries in Delhi
New CM does away with mandatory pollution, municipality permits for MSMEs
-
February 18, 2015, Wednesday
Let whistleblower Sanjiv Chaturvedi become my Officer on Special Duty: Kejriwal to Govt
Chaturvedi is the whistle-blower forest officer on Central deputation
-
February 16, 2015, Monday
Kejriwal tasks departments with halving power rates
In its previous 49-day government in 2013-14, the AAP had halved the electricity rates by 50 percent
-
February 16, 2015, Monday
StatsGuru: Looking at the numbers behind Arvind Kejriwal's victory
The Delhi assembly elections were widely considered among the more stunning results of any election in Indian history. The big ...
-
February 15, 2015, Sunday
Modi's dig at AAP over reduced power bills
PM said the political parties make these promises in states that rely on electricity supply from other states
-
February 15, 2015, Sunday
AAP seeks PM Modi's help to make electricity affordable, cheaper
Party leader Ashutosh said even today there are lakhs of families in the country that are deprived of energy connectivity
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Kejriwal 2.0 takes over
Delegates all portfolios, says party in no hurry to go national
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Today is a day of celebration and reflection: Kiran Bedi
With Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal all set to take oath as Delhi's Chief Minister, his political rival and ...
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Arvind Kejriwal to be sworn in as Delhi CM today
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will be sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Delhi here on Saturday.
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Kejriwal wants whistle-blower Sanjiv Chaturvedi as anti-graft team chief
Chaturvedi had taken on NDA government for corruption in AIIMS, was removed controversially
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
Kejriwal to take oath as Delhi chief minister today
Security beefed up at the Ramlila Ground, Delhi police expect around 150,000 people to join Kejriwal in his oath-taking ceremony
-
February 14, 2015, Saturday
AAP chalks out plans to make Delhi a startup hub
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Cabinet will take charge on Saturday
-
February 13, 2015, Friday
Willingly opted out of cabinet: Somnath Bharti
After being dropped out of the new Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet, former AAP minister Somnath Bharti today said he had willingly ...
-
February 13, 2015, Friday
Cabinet recommends revocation of President's Rule in Delhi
The Union Cabinet today recommended to the President the revocation of President's Rule in Delhi after the Aam Aadmi Party's ...
-
February 12, 2015, Thursday
AAP, the latest start-up in news
There are striking similarities between a hotshot start-up and the new political party
-
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Sisodia to be Deputy CM; 4 new faces likely in AAP Cabinet
Manish Sisodia is all set to be the deputy chief minister in Arvind Kejriwal government which is likely to have four new faces ...
-
February 12, 2015, Thursday
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal meets PM Modi after Delhi win
Delhi Chief Minister-designate and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here Thursday.
-
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Manish Sisodia to be Deputy CM of Delhi
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, a close confidant of party chief Arvind Kejriwal, is all set to be the Deputy Chief Minister of ...
-
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Delhi mandate proof that BJP core vote unshaken: VHP
VHP to pursue Ghar Wapsi with more vigour
-
February 12, 2015, Thursday
Shiv Sena continues jibe at BJP, blames Modi for Delhi drubbing
Sena ministers of state in Maharashtra govt allege that BJP cabinet ministers not allocating works to them