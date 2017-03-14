-
March 20, 2017, Monday
Goa: As CM, Parrikar faces law and order, illegal mining, unemployment
Lately, Goa has been in the news for frighteningly violent crimes against tourists, including rape
March 18, 2017, Saturday
We tried hard but BJP moved faster than us: Digvijaya Singh
It was a long night for the Congress party managers who tried hard last Saturday to secure a majority in the Goa assembly but ...
March 17, 2017, Friday
Goa fiasco: Should have tried hard but BJP moved faster, says Digvijaya
It was a long night for the Congress party managers who tried hard last Saturday to secure a majority in the Goa assembly but ...
March 16, 2017, Thursday
Manohar Parrikar govt wins trust in Goa, Cong MLA resigns
After winning the vote, a jubilant Parrikar said the Congress never had the numbers on its side
March 16, 2017, Thursday
Manohar Parrikar: BJP's poster boy in Goa returns as CM
Born in a middle class business family in Mapusa, Parrikar graduated to the BJP from the RSS ranks
March 16, 2017, Thursday
Goa CM Manohar Parrikar wins trust vote LIVE: 16 MLAs oppose, 22 support
Get live updates on Manohar Parrikar's victory in Goa. Congress loses State to BJP
March 16, 2017, Thursday
Live Punjab: Amarinder Singh sworn-in as CM, Sidhu gets Cabinet berth
Elections results 2017 for UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand will be declared on March 11
March 16, 2017, Thursday
Goa Assembly election 2017: Manohar Parrikar faces crucial floor test today
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Goa, headed by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, will face the crucial floor ...
March 15, 2017, Wednesday
BJP spent Rs 1,000 cr to lure Goa MLAs: Congress
Parrikar was sworn in as Chief Minister of a coalition government on Tuesday
March 15, 2017, Wednesday
Assembly Polls 2017: Congress cries foul over lost opportunity to rule Goa, Manipur
Nitin Gadkari could take the decision, why not our seniors? asked Goa leader Vishwajit P. Rane
March 15, 2017, Wednesday
Goa govt formation row: Is Rahul consulting Italian Constitution or Indian, mocks Subramanian Swamy
Swamy said Rahul Gandhi is making comments without attaining full knowledge of the Constitution
March 15, 2017, Wednesday
Setback for Congress in Goa and Manipur
BJP to form govt in Manipur on Wednesday; SC denies Congress plea to stay Parrikar swearing-in
March 14, 2017, Tuesday
Goa Governor invited BJP to form govt despite Congress' letter for invitation: Digvijaya Singh
Congress party wanted to stake claim since March 12, Goa Governor prevented us: Digvijaya Singh
March 14, 2017, Tuesday
SC orders Goa Assembly floor test for Thursday, Congress hails decision
The apex court did not stay the swearing in ceremony
March 14, 2017, Tuesday
FULL TEXT: Arun Jaitley's rebuttal of Congress' charges against BJP on Goa polls
FM cites cases in which BJP was single largest party, but others were invited to form the govt
March 14, 2017, Tuesday
BJP used money to steal people's mandate in Goa and Manipur: Rahul Gandhi
He said the Congress' performance in the assembly polls was not bad
March 14, 2017, Tuesday
SC asks Goa Governor to hold floor test on Thursday
NEW DELHI 14 MARCH The Supreme Court today asked the Governor of Goa to hold a floor test in the state assembly on Thursday to ...
March 14, 2017, Tuesday
Manohar Parrikar's mixed legacy as defence minister: Good intentions, stalled by bureaucrats
Backed indigenisation strongly, but failed to reform procurement policy
March 14, 2017, Tuesday
Parrikar is Goa CM: Why he will be dearly missed at his old charge
His absence would be felt because of his decision taking ability and rapport with armed forces
March 14, 2017, Tuesday
Manohar Parrikar to be sworn in as Goa CM today, Jaitley gets additional charge of defence
Parrikar has been Chief Minister of Goa twice before
