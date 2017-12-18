Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017
-
December 26, 2017, Tuesday
Vijay Rupani all set to be sworn-in for second term as Gujarat CM today
Rupani secured a comfortable win from Rajkot West seat by 1,31,586 votes, which is the largest constituency in the Saurashtra ...
-
December 25, 2017, Monday
Gujarat elections: Victory margin between 200 and 2000 votes in 16 seats
As the BJP managed to form a government with 99 seats, eight more than a simple majority, margins of victory as well as defeat ...
-
December 22, 2017, Friday
Jignesh Mevani: An upstart on Gujarat's political stage
A low-profile man is acting as a catalyst for long-awaited political change
-
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
Police registers FIR against Hardik for conducting roadshow sans permission
Hardik and his supporters, who were on their bikes, had organised a roadshow on December 11, despite being denied permission by ...
-
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
Macquarie, Citigroup bet on rural stocks after Modi's slim poll win
The BJP won 72% of the seats from urban areas, while the main opposition party got 89% of their seats from the villages
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
New BJP-led Gujarat govt to be sworn in on August 25
BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly, securing seven seats more than the 92 needed for a simple majority, while the ...
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
Gujarat verdict takeaways: From Urban-rural divide to Modi's cult status
The BJP victory in Gujarat Assembly election 2017 might suggest the party, in the power, faced no anti-incumbency. But there is ...
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
Gujarat election results revealed urban-rural divide between BJP, Congress
The December 2017 elections has also shown the opposition Congress eating into portions of the once-exclusive urban pie of the
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
Gujarat elections verdict: BJP wins with the smallest margin in 22 years
The BJP won 99 of 182 seats-the least it has since it first came to power in 1995 with 121 seats
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
Gujarat 2017: Is Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani the messenger of new politics?
This is a moment full of possibility for the articulation of a Dalit-Bahujan oriented left-wing politics - not just in Gujarat ...
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
People rejected attempts to infuse 'poison of casteism' in Gujarat: Modi
BJP defeats Congress 2-0; it's the beginning of Rahul Gandhi's political story, says Congress
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
Saurashtra votes for Congress, but no clear trend from other rural belts
However, available data seems to suggest that barring the Saurashtra region, the ruling BJP hasn't fared that badly in the rural ...
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
Gujarat election results: Behind poll defeat, a feat for Congress
Rahul Gandhi-led campaign matched BJP blow for blow
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
Modi wave saves BJP's blushes in Gujarat as Congress makes big gains
BJP might take solace that its vote share has increased from 47.85% in 2012 to 49% but over a dozen seats went down the wire
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
Shekhar Gupta: Modi wanted Cong-mukt Bharat, gets Cong-yukt Gujarat
This is a first since 2014, when any contest with the Congress has been a walkover for the BJP
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
Gujarat elections: Will Vijay Rupani keep his job after a close fight?
Rupani is the first BJP chief minister after Modi to face elections in Gujarat. He fought from a constituency (Rajkot West) from ...
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
In 2018, market volatility could rise as at least eight states go to polls
The next key battle the market will watch out for will be in Congress-ruled Karnataka
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
Lessons from a narrow win: How Modi helped BJP avoid a disaster in Gujarat
Gujarat shows that Modi and Shah play to win. The rules are there to be followed when they suit, and broken when that helps.
-
December 18, 2017, Monday
Election results: Urban voter went for BJP's promise of 'riot-free Gujarat'
Several top Congress leaders lose their seats
-
December 18, 2017, Monday
Markets swing to poll tune in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh
Indian stock markets gained on Monday after the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the state elections in Gujarat ...