Haryana Elections 2014
October 28, 2014, Tuesday
Haryana govt to review Congress decisions
The decisions under review would include the re-employment of retired bureaucrats, fresh appointments in departments and welfare ...
October 27, 2014, Monday
PM congratulates Khattar on taking oath as Haryana CM
Modi, along with a galaxy of BJP leaders, including party chief Amit Shah, and veteran leaders L K Advani, were present
October 26, 2014, Sunday
Haryana CM Khattar holds first meeting with state officials
Hours after being sworn-in as the Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar today urged the elected representatives of the ...
October 26, 2014, Sunday
Badal, Abhay Chautala attend Khattar oath; Hooda 'not invited'
Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal who was under fire from BJP leaders after the SAD leadership, including Deputy Chief ...
October 26, 2014, Sunday
Revenue deficit, growing debt: Challenges before BJP-led Haryna govt
With Manohar Lal Khattar being sworn in as Haryana's Chief Minister today, the BJP-led regime will have a tough job to put ...
October 26, 2014, Sunday
Khattar sworn-in as Haryana's first BJP chief minister
Manohar Lal Khattar, a low-profile organisation man with active RSS background, was today sworn in as Chief Minister of Haryana
October 25, 2014, Saturday
PM, senior BJP leaders to attend Khattar's swearing-in
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders will attend the oath-taking ceremony of Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister ...
October 22, 2014, Wednesday
Khattar's Modi connection
Khattar is the first non-Jat CM of Haryana in 18 years, the first BJP CM
October 22, 2014, Wednesday
Khattar to take oath on Sunday
Khattar will be the 20th chief minister of Haryana
October 21, 2014, Tuesday
BJP MLAs to meet in Chandigarh to decide on Haryana CM
Newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Haryana are meeting here on Tuesday to decide on who will be the next chief ...
October 20, 2014, Monday
Hectic lobbying on in Haryana BJP for CM's post
Hectic lobbying was on behind the curtains in Haryana BJP for the post of chief minister, who is "likely" to take oath on October ...
October 20, 2014, Monday
BJP wins Haryana, emerges largest party in Maharashtra
Modi hails 'historic' verdict; Amit Shah says Sena ties not over even as NCP lends unconditional support
October 20, 2014, Monday
Evoking memories of lawless Chautala-regime helps BJP win Haryana
Non-Jat consolidation works for the BJP; party deputed MPs to spend days and nights in Dalit bastis
October 20, 2014, Monday
5 key takeaways from Maharashtra, Haryana elections
Dalits and sections of OBCs, an erstwhile bastion of Congress, have shited towards BJP
October 19, 2014, Sunday
BJP's chief ministerial hopefuls in Haryana
Ram Bilas Sharma, Manohar Lal Khattar, Captain Abhimanyu, Sushma Swaraj are the candidates
October 19, 2014, Sunday
24% jump in voting propels BJP to maiden victory in Haryana
The Modi wave crumbled the Congress bastion, where it had ruled for the past 10 years
October 19, 2014, Sunday
Over 2,200 independents lost in Maharashtra, Haryana polls
Over 2,200 independents have lost in Maharashtra and Haryana assembly elections, results of which were announced today
October 19, 2014, Sunday
Sonia, Rahul accept people's verdict in Maharashtra and Haryana
Rahul Gandhi maintained that his party will work hard to regain the confidence of the people
October 19, 2014, Sunday
Modi wave continues in India, says Amit Shah
BJP chief Amit Shah Sunday credited the party's spectacular showing in Maharashtra and Haryana to the "Modi wave"
October 19, 2014, Sunday
Not many takers for NOTA in Maharashtra, Haryana polls
There were few takers in the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls for the 'None of the Above' option which was introduced by ...