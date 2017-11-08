Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2017
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
BJP wins 44 out of 68 seats in Himachal with best vote share ever
As many as 338 candidates contested the 2017 assembly elections in Himachal of which only 5 per cent (19) were women candidates
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
People rejected attempts to infuse 'poison of casteism' in Gujarat: Modi
BJP defeats Congress 2-0; it's the beginning of Rahul Gandhi's political story, says Congress
-
December 19, 2017, Tuesday
Pain after Himachal gain: Fulfilling promises to be a challenge for new CM
Fund crunch may come in the way of infrastructure development; women's safety another issue that will be in focus
-
December 18, 2017, Monday
Markets swing to poll tune in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh
Indian stock markets gained on Monday after the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the state elections in Gujarat ...
-
December 18, 2017, Monday
BJP retains Gujarat with 99 seats, tramples Congress in Himachal
The twin victories tightened BJP's grip over the country's politics that saw Congress lose one more state with general elections ...
-
December 18, 2017, Monday
Final numbers: BJP retains Gujarat for 6th straight time with 99 seats
The results of the Gujarat Assembly election 2017 for 182 seats and the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election for 68 seats will be ...
-
December 18, 2017, Monday
Our workers fought anger with dignity, made us proud, says Rahul Gandhi
He also expressed gratitude to the people of the two states for the love they showered on him
-
December 18, 2017, Monday
Election results endorsement of PM Modi's leadership, govt policies: BJP
Minister Giriraj Singh termed the result Rahul Gandhi's first defeat as Congress president and asserted that his charisma did not ...
-
December 18, 2017, Monday
Himachal Pradesh election results: BJP leads in 41 seats, Congress in 23
Others have bagged 4 seats; most exit polls have indicated the BJP's return to power with an absolute majority
-
December 18, 2017, Monday
Election results: BJP confident of sweeping Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh polls
The trends for Gujarat polls show BJP leading in 102 seats while Congress in 78; in Himachal, BJP leads in 44 seats
-
December 18, 2017, Monday
Himachal election results 2017: Virbhadra, Dhumal square off in hill state
The counting for the single-phase Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will begin at 8 am and results are expected to come out by ...
-
December 18, 2017, Monday
EC to set up panel to suggest amendments in election law
The poll panel also simultaneously withdrew its notice of December 13 to Congress President Rahul Gandhi
-
December 18, 2017, Monday
Himachal results: As counting nears, BJP, Congress both claim victory
Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who returned to Shimla after 18 days, dismissed the exit poll results
-
November 12, 2017, Sunday
Himachal Pradesh's per capita income is equal to Gujarat's: Analysis
Gujarat assembly poll is due in December
-
November 09, 2017, Thursday
Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections: Highest voter turnout recorded at 74%
Congress leader and incumbent Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh is contesting against BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal
-
November 09, 2017, Thursday
Himachal polls: 158 of 338 candidates are crorepatis; 10 facts on Assembly
158 out of 338 candidates are crorepatis; 59 out of 68 are from Congress, 47 out of 68 from BJP
-
November 09, 2017, Thursday
Himachal polls: Dhumal sure he'll be next CM; Modi asks people to cast vote
Prem Kumar Dhumal and his son Anurag Thakur have already cast their votes that began at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm
-
November 09, 2017, Thursday
Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP, Cong slug it out for 68 seats today
Political observers say the contest between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is neck and neck as there is no ...
-
November 09, 2017, Thursday
Himachal Pradesh goes to polls today
BJP is confident of a massive win
-
November 08, 2017, Wednesday
Himachal polls: Congress to contest against BJP in 68 constituencies
Congress led by the chief minister and the BJP led with former chief minister Dhumal are contesting all 68 seats while the BSP is ...