Maharashtra Elections 2014
November 06, 2014, Thursday
Sena leaders meet to decide strategy ahead of Assembly session
Even as discussions with BJP over his party's role in the new Maharashtra government remained inconclusive, Shiv Sena chief ...
November 06, 2014, Thursday
BJP refuses to toe Sena line on Vidarbha, Cabinet expansion
Uddhav Thackeray-led party has attacked the chief minister for reviving issue of Vidarbha statehood
November 05, 2014, Wednesday
Congress to elect leader in Maharashtra House on Nov 6
A large number of legislators are opposed to former CM Prithviraj Chavan's election as the leader of the legislature party
November 04, 2014, Tuesday
Maharashtra govt explores options to replace LBT
Traders want BJP to fulfill its poll promise
November 03, 2014, Monday
Fadnavis keeps home, urban development; Khadse gets revenue
The CM Indicates Shiv Sena may get ministerial berths if it agrees to join the government
November 03, 2014, Monday
Shiv Sena not in hurry to join Fadnavis-led govt
Chief Minister clarifies cabinet expansion only after floor test slated for November 12
November 03, 2014, Monday
Key challenge for Fadnavis: Fast-tracking Mumbai infra projects
CM assures co-ordination among multiple agencies, e-platform for various clearances
November 01, 2014, Saturday
NCP to support BJP government's confidence motion in the state assembly
Fadnavis plans to move one line motion on November 12
November 01, 2014, Saturday
Talks with BJP will continue, says Shiv Sena
As the uncertainty over whether former ally Shiv Sena would join the BJP government in Maharashtra persists, the Uddhav ...
November 01, 2014, Saturday
'Don't take people for granted': Shiv Sena advises BJP
Shiv Sena today cautioned new Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis against taking the people for granted and asked him to ...
November 01, 2014, Saturday
Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as first BJP CM of Maharashtra
Nine other BJP members also take oath at the ceremony attended by political stalwarts
November 01, 2014, Saturday
35,000-strong crowd watches Fadnavis taking oath at Wankhede
For many yesterday's swearing-in was similar to witnessing Sachin's century at Wankhede stadium
October 31, 2014, Friday
BJP promises transparency; says will weed out corruption
Newly sworn in Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced that the state government will bring in Right to ...
October 31, 2014, Friday
Fadnavis promises transparent government
'I have directed the Chief Secretary to prepare a draft of the legislation, a form of citizen's charter, to provide better ...
October 31, 2014, Friday
Maharashtra will rise under Fadnavis' leadership: Gadkari
Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that Maharashtra will regain its position as the best state in the country ...
October 31, 2014, Friday
Sena takes U-turn: Uddhav Thackeray to show up for swearing-in
After Shiv Sena's decision not to attend the mega swearing in ceremony of the chief minister designate Devendra Fadnavis led ...
October 31, 2014, Friday
Shiv Sena decides to skip Fadnavis's swearing-in ceremony
Party says it 'cannot suffer more humiliation' at the hands of BJP
October 30, 2014, Thursday
Shiv Sena may not join BJP government, says Rudy
Fadnavis' swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah
October 30, 2014, Thursday
Sena praises 'Narendra-Devendra' combine but warns BJP on NCP
A day before BJP takes the reins in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena today praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ...
October 30, 2014, Thursday
Team Fadnavis aims to restore Maharashtra's lost glory
Devendra Fadnavis and Co are focusing on power, road, water and revival of economy