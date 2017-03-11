-
March 15, 2017, Wednesday
BJP government takes oath in Manipur, N Biren Singh new CM
Manipur becomes the third BJP-ruled state in the Northeast within a span of 10 months
March 15, 2017, Wednesday
Assembly Election Results 2017: PM Modi congratulates Biren Singh for taking over as Manipur CM
He expressed his confidence that team will work tirelessly for the state's development
March 15, 2017, Wednesday
Setback for Congress in Goa and Manipur
BJP to form govt in Manipur on Wednesday; SC denies Congress plea to stay Parrikar swearing-in
March 14, 2017, Tuesday
Biren Singh to be sworn in as BJP's first Manipur CM tomorrow
Amit Shah and Union minister Jitendra Singh will attend the swearing-in ceremony
March 14, 2017, Tuesday
Manipur election 2017: Four NPF MLAs meet Guv, extend support to BJP
The NPF is a constituent of the NDA.
March 13, 2017, Monday
BJP stakes claim to form govt in Manipur
Incumbent CM Ibobi Singh told reporters that he would resign by Tuesday
March 13, 2017, Monday
Ibobi Singh to resign by tomorrow
Congress has emerged as the single largest party in Manipur
March 13, 2017, Monday
Have not received Manipur CM's resignation yet, says Najma Heptullah
Governor said that she was approached by the BJP leaders to form the government
March 13, 2017, Monday
BJP stealing elections in Goa and Manipur: Chidambaram
Ex-FM irked that Parrikar is named Goa CM, and that Manipur governor may invite BJP to form govt
March 13, 2017, Monday
BJP set to form first government in Manipur with NPP, LJP support
NPP's Conrad Sangma said the popular verdict was for a change in Manipur
March 12, 2017, Sunday
Congress accuses BJP of abducting independent MLA in Manipur
The ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party have secured 28 and 21 seats, respectively
March 12, 2017, Sunday
BJP well-placed to form next Manipur government
The NPF, NPP and LJP all fought the Assembly elections separately
March 12, 2017, Sunday
BJP will have numbers to form govt in Manipur: Ram Madhav
He said the results were a clear mandate against the Congress and the Ibobi Singh govt
March 12, 2017, Sunday
Manipur Election Results 2017: Congress within striking distance
Manipur today threw up a hung assembly with the ruling Congress bagging 28 of the 60 seats and the BJP making giant strides to ...
March 11, 2017, Saturday
Election Results: Congress accepts defeat, hopes BJP will shift from 'shamshan-kabristan' narrative
Congress said it recognises its historical and future responsibility in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand
March 11, 2017, Saturday
Assembly Elections Results 2017: Congress single largest party in Manipur, BJP makes big inroads
BJP closer to forming govt with support of NPF, NPP, both part of its NEDA in the region
March 11, 2017, Saturday
Manipur Election Results 2017: How Ram Madhav turned around BJP's fortunes in the state
He could be the next BJP chief if Amit Shah decides to move to Gandhinagar as Gujarat CM
March 11, 2017, Saturday
Manipur heads for hung assembly as Congress, BJP locked in a neck and neck fight
Of 21 results in the 60-seat assembly declared so far, the Congress has won 8, and the BJP 7 seats
March 11, 2017, Saturday
Manipur Election Results 2017: Advantage Congress, but BJP heading for a decisive presence
Okram Ibobi Singh's efforts to become the CM of Manipur for the fourth time are likely to be halted
March 11, 2017, Saturday
Manipur Election Results 2017: CM Okram Ibobi Singh trounces Irom Sharmila in his home seat
Singh had been facing dissent from party lawmakers for the past two years
