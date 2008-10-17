JUST IN
    March 27, 2009, Friday

    Newsmaker: Varun Gandhi

    The world should have known what to expect. Varun Gandhi’s book of poems — his first declaratory statement to the ...
    March 20, 2009, Friday

    Newsmaker: Arun Jaitley

    It is unusual, to say the least, for the general secretary of a political party to have such serious differences with his party ...
    March 13, 2009, Friday

    Newsmaker: Naveen Patnaik

    Some time in 2001, Orissa Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik and Union Steel Minister Dilip Ray ...
    February 27, 2009, Friday

    NEWSMAKER: Jairam Ramesh

    Some weeks ago, when Congress President Sonia Gandhi asked  Jairam Ramesh to head the core team for the Congress campaign in ...
    January 02, 2009, Friday

    NEWSMAKER: Omar Abdullah

    When Omar Abdullah took his first plunge into Kashmir politics in 1998, the odds were stacked heavily against him. Separatists ...
    December 12, 2008, Friday

    NEWSMAKER: Sheila Dikshit

    “Sweetheart” and “darling” have been Sheila Dikshit’s favourite words for decades — they go ...
    December 05, 2008, Friday

    Newsmaker: Palaniappan Chidambaram

    Soon after Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram took charge of the home ministry, a mobile sms started doing the rounds. It ...
    October 24, 2008, Friday

    NEWSMAKER: Raj Thackeray, MNS chief

    If politics is all about perception and setting the agenda, Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Swararaj aka Raj Thackeray ...
    October 17, 2008, Friday

    NEWSMAKER: Mayawati

    A kingmaker, rather than the king, is how the the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo, Mayawati, now being perceived across the ...