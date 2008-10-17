-
March 27, 2009, Friday
Newsmaker: Varun Gandhi
The world should have known what to expect. Varun Gandhi’s book of poems — his first declaratory statement to the ...
-
March 20, 2009, Friday
Newsmaker: Arun Jaitley
It is unusual, to say the least, for the general secretary of a political party to have such serious differences with his party ...
-
March 13, 2009, Friday
Newsmaker: Naveen Patnaik
Some time in 2001, Orissa Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Naveen Patnaik and Union Steel Minister Dilip Ray ...
-
February 27, 2009, Friday
NEWSMAKER: Jairam Ramesh
Some weeks ago, when Congress President Sonia Gandhi asked Jairam Ramesh to head the core team for the Congress campaign in ...
-
January 02, 2009, Friday
NEWSMAKER: Omar Abdullah
When Omar Abdullah took his first plunge into Kashmir politics in 1998, the odds were stacked heavily against him. Separatists ...
-
December 12, 2008, Friday
NEWSMAKER: Sheila Dikshit
“Sweetheart” and “darling” have been Sheila Dikshit’s favourite words for decades — they go ...
-
December 05, 2008, Friday
Newsmaker: Palaniappan Chidambaram
Soon after Finance Minister Palaniappan Chidambaram took charge of the home ministry, a mobile sms started doing the rounds. It ...
-
October 24, 2008, Friday
NEWSMAKER: Raj Thackeray, MNS chief
If politics is all about perception and setting the agenda, Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) chief Swararaj aka Raj Thackeray ...
-
October 17, 2008, Friday
NEWSMAKER: Mayawati
A kingmaker, rather than the king, is how the the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo, Mayawati, now being perceived across the ...
