-
March 21, 2017, Tuesday
Poll promises may remain on paper in Punjab
While the Congress has made a plethora of promises, it is hamstrung by a bankrupt treasury
-
March 16, 2017, Thursday
Amarinder Singh sworn-in as Punjab CM, Sidhu takes oath as cabinet minister
Congress, in the just concluded Assembly elections, won 77 seats out of 117
-
March 16, 2017, Thursday
Manmohan, Rahul Gandhi to attend Amarinder Singh's swearing-in ceremony
The state can have a maximum of 18 ministers. The Congress has 77 MLAs in the assembly
-
March 16, 2017, Thursday
Each MLA has assets over Rs 1 crore: Over 80% Punjab MLAs are millionaires
The average assets per MLA who won in the 2017 assembly elections is Rs 11.78 cror
-
March 16, 2017, Thursday
Live Punjab: Amarinder Singh sworn-in as CM, Sidhu gets Cabinet berth
Elections results 2017 for UP, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand will be declared on March 11
-
March 15, 2017, Wednesday
AAP MLA H S Phoolka to be Leader of Opposition in Punjab
AAP came second with 20 seats and its ally Lok Insaaf Party won another two seats
-
March 15, 2017, Wednesday
Arvind Kejriwal suspects tampering with EVMs in Punjab
He claimed tampering with EVMs could have been done 'selectively' in significant states like Punjab
-
March 15, 2017, Wednesday
Punjab: Slow growth, high unemployment big challenges for Amarinder Singh
Punjab also has among the lowest proportions of population covered by health insurance-5.6%
-
March 15, 2017, Wednesday
No threat to Rahul Gandhi's leadership for now but issues still remain
There is no threat to Rahul Gandhi's leadership, for now. The recent poll debacle in Uttar Pradesh, where Rahul took a big gamble ...
-
March 13, 2017, Monday
Assembly elections 2017: Manoj Tiwari calls PM Modi's victory speech historic
Says PM's speech was a lesson in humility for workers and made him 'proud of being part of BJP'
-
March 13, 2017, Monday
Amarinder to take oath as Punjab CM on March 16
He will go to Delhi on March 14 to meet Rahul Gandhi and discuss formation of the new govt
-
March 12, 2017, Sunday
Only 6 women make it to Punjab Assembly
The Congress routed SAD-BJP alliance in the polls by ending 10-year regime of the Badal family
-
March 12, 2017, Sunday
Special Task Force to curb drug menace in Punjab: Amarinder
No question of giving Sutlej Yamuna waters to other states if Punjab doesn't have enough of its own
-
March 12, 2017, Sunday
Punjab Assembly election result: Day after defeat Parkash Singh Badal resigns as CM
Badal held a cabinet meeting in which a resolution was passed to dissolve the Assembly
-
March 12, 2017, Sunday
Punjab Election Results 2017: Navjot Singh Sidhu, a prized catch
He is a crowd puller and his whacky one liners such as thoko tali were hit among voters
-
March 12, 2017, Sunday
Punjab Election Results 2017: Parkash Singh Badal, evergrey commander
Defeat can't take away the stature he has earned in a political career spanning 70 years
-
March 12, 2017, Sunday
Punjab poll promises: War on drugs, farm loan waiver
Parties alleged that the drug menace, drug abuse had seen a huge increase during the Akali regime
-
March 12, 2017, Sunday
Punjab Election Results 2017: Arvind Kejriwal, an opportunity missed
AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal's political profile
-
March 12, 2017, Sunday
Punjab Election Results 2017: Congress makes the change after 10 years
AAP and its ally, Lok Insaaf Party, got 20 seats as party lacked a face who could implement promises
-
March 11, 2017, Saturday
Cordial tweets replace caustic comments after election verdict
For those who don't find a voice during the punditry on television, there's always Twitter
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls
You are here » Home » Elections » Punjab Assembly elections 2017 » News