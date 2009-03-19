-
January 06, 2013, Sunday
Police found guilty of laxity will face strict punishment: R P N Singh
Minister of State for Home Affairs R P N Singh travelled incognito on a bus from Dhaula Kuan to Chattarpur. He tells Gyan Varma ...
-
September 25, 2009, Friday
"The price cap won't affect capacity creation"
Last fortnight, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) put a cap, albeit transient, of Rs 8 per unit on power ...
-
July 31, 2009, Friday
'More upgrades will hike the Gorshkov's price'
A consummate Russian diplomat, Vyacheslav Trubnikov is returning home this week after having served as serving as Russia’s ...
-
May 03, 2009, Sunday
'UPA will need both the Left and BJD'
DP Tripathi, general secretary, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), tells AASHA KHOSA there is no United Progressive Alliance (UPA) ...
-
April 28, 2009, Tuesday
'I will ensure good governance'
Congress candidate Milind Deora is seeking a second Lok Sabha term from the Mumbai South constituency that goes to polls on April ...
-
April 13, 2009, Monday
'We are fully committed to fight terror ...all stakeholders in Pakistan are on board'
Shah Mehmood Qureshi, foreign minister of Pakistan, spoke to Karan Thapar on the CNN-IBN programme, Devil’s Advocate, ...
-
April 12, 2009, Sunday
'We don't believe in raising emotional issues'
Punjab Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal tells AASHA KHOSA the agenda for the coming ...
-
April 10, 2009, Friday
Third Front leaders have huge egos'
Ajay Chautala, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency in Haryana, is ...
-
April 09, 2009, Thursday
'I am in politics for good'
Mallika Sarabhai, danseuse and independent candidate from Gandhinagar, feels that Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi’s ...
-
April 05, 2009, Sunday
'Economic issues will dominate poll campaign'
PDP is fielding candidates on all the six Lok Sabha seats. We are not entering into any local alliance, although many analysts ...
-
April 04, 2009, Saturday
'No scope of Third Front without BJP, Congress'
LK Advani, the prime ministerial candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), describes his party’s manifesto for the ...
-
April 02, 2009, Thursday
'Advanji will be the next prime minister'
Apart from being general secretary of the Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut wears many other hats for the party — as the executive ...
-
April 01, 2009, Wednesday
'Whatever the Left may dream, India is not Cuba or Venezuela'
Vayalar Ravi, Congress leader and Union parliamentary affairs minister, says the top Congress leadership is determined to oust ...
-
March 29, 2009, Sunday
'Third Front is like a parking lot'
M Venkaiah Naidu, vice-president, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), talks to AASHA KHOSA on the party’s election strategy for ...
-
March 28, 2009, Saturday
'No well-wisher will ask George sahib to contest elections'
Janata Dal (United) General Secretary Javed Raza tells Aasha Khosa George Fernandes is not in a position to contest the coming ...
-
March 27, 2009, Friday
'I will not demand anything for the Mahajan family'
BJP’s National General Secretary Gopinath Munde is not happy with his party as it has denied ticket to Poonam Mahajan from ...
-
March 24, 2009, Tuesday
'NDA's thrust is on governance'
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Jaswant Singh says the core idea behind the NDA’s bid for ...
-
March 23, 2009, Monday
'We will win at least 70% seats'
We will make it tough for the Left Front in all the 42 seats in West Bengal. In the last election, we had only one seat (Mamata ...
-
March 20, 2009, Friday
'If not Bihar, where else would I contest from?'
The babu of brinkmanship, Shatrughan Sinha, talks to Aditi Phadnis about his nomination as the BJP candidate from Patna Sahib.
-
March 19, 2009, Thursday
'Jharkhand pact was based on parties' strength'
I don’t use the word tit for tat. It’s too much of a cliché.
- Karti Chidambaram sent to 13-day custody; seeks Delhi HC's help; highlights
- Tamil Nadu forest fire kills 10; Kerala bans forest trekking: 10 highlights
- Arun Jaitley silent on PNB fraud to protect daughter, says Rahul Gandhi
- Grounding of 11 IndiGo, GoAir planes leaves hundreds of passengers stranded
- RCom to appeal NCLT stay order against Reliance Infratel asset sale
- Naresh Agrawal dumps SP, joins BJP; insults Jaya Bachchan: 10 highlights
- Govt may soon ask e-commerce firms to refund all customers duped with fakes
- Drama and surprises on last day of filing of nominations for RS polls