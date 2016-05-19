West Bengal Assembly Elections 2016
May 28, 2016, Saturday
Mamata sworn in amid Federal Front buzz
The state units of major parties like BJP, Congress and the CPI(M) stayed away from the event in protest against poll-violence in ...
May 27, 2016, Friday
Mamata Banerjee faces development challenges in her second stint as CM
Allegations of corruption dented image of her party and opposition made it a prime issue during elections
May 27, 2016, Friday
Mamata Banerjee sworn in as West Bengal CM for second time
Mamata Banerjee's, who took the oath of office for a second consecutive term, will head a 42-member Cabinet
May 26, 2016, Thursday
Mamata Banerjee to be sworn in on Red Road
Dignitaries including Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Farooq Abdullah to attend the ceremony
May 25, 2016, Wednesday
Congress MLAs in West Bengal sign affidavits swearing allegiance to Rahul, Sonia Gandhi
The Congress emerged as the main opposition party in the recent Assembly elections bagging 44 seats in the 294-member house
May 24, 2016, Tuesday
Mamata govt may review its stand on IT SEZ
The lack of such a status has been holding back companies like Infosys from investing, especially given the party's policies on ...
May 23, 2016, Monday
West Bengal Assembly polls: BJP plays spoilsport for alliance
In this Assembly polls, BJP has not only garnered around 56 lakh votes, but has also made its presence felt in 262 out of 294 ...
May 22, 2016, Sunday
National ambitions
Mamata Banerjee, who returned to power in West Bengal in Assembly elections, has decided to invite a plethora of national & ...
May 21, 2016, Saturday
PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi likely to be invited for Mamata Banerjee's swearing-in
Banerjee will take oath for her second tenure as CM on May 27
May 21, 2016, Saturday
West Bengal Assembly polls: Many politicians who switched sides rejected by voters
Ajay Dey, who was previously elected from Santipur in Nadia district on Congress ticket, left the party to join Trinamool. But he ...
May 21, 2016, Saturday
Pinarayi Vijayan to be Kerala chief minister
Sonowal to take oath in Assam on Sunday, Mamata in West Bengal on May 27
May 20, 2016, Friday
Assembly polls 2016: Regional satraps surge ahead, BJP's gains proportional to Congress' losses
To read the results as a saffron surge or decimation of the Congress is to miss the big picture
May 20, 2016, Friday
Assembly elections 2016 results: BJP spreads wings, Congress shrinks
BJP wins in Assam, opens account in Kerala; Congress loses two states; Left sweeps Kerala; Mamata decimates Opposition in West ...
May 20, 2016, Friday
Left slide continues despite better show in Kerala
Even in Kerala, where the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is heading for a majority, what is shocking is the erosion in vote share of ...
May 20, 2016, Friday
Assembly Elections 2016: 5 stars who made a difference
A look at key faces who helped their parties cross the finish line
May 20, 2016, Friday
Mamata magic powers Trinamool to record tally
TMC emerges winner with three-fourths of seats, Congress second, left front third
May 20, 2016, Friday
Who got Assembly elections exit polls right this time?
Results' trends suggest that the pollsters have again failed to predict the outcome of Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, ...
May 20, 2016, Friday
Amit Mitra's win breaks GST jinx
Election victory likely to expedite process in empowered panel of state finance ministers
May 19, 2016, Thursday
West Bengal Assembly polls: Trinamool Congress heads for landslide victory
Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee said that she will take oath on May 27
May 19, 2016, Thursday
CPI(M) decision to align with Cong greatest blunder: Mamata Banerjee
Referring to charges of corruption against her party, she dubbed it as 'a propaganda by a section of media and that Bengal is a ...