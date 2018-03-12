About Awards
They came, They saw. They changed the game
Business Standard once again honours and salutes the spirit of corporate excellence that has proved its mettle in the face of multifarious challenges. This award celebrates the agents of change who have made a positive contribution to India Inc. and its ethos of inclusive growth, innovation and customer centricity, to become an inspiration for the rest.
BS Awards Stories
Business Standard Annual Awards: Super six chooses the best eight
India Inc's leading decision-makers choose winners in various categories
Award Winner
Siddhartha Lal
Eicher Motors
CEO Of The Year
Company Of The Year
Y.C.Deveshwar
Lifetime Achievement Award
Star MNC of the year
Start-up of the year
Star SME of the year
Innovative Organisation of the year
Star PSU of the year
Aditya Puri
HDFC Bank
Banker Of The Year
Vinit Sambre
DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund
Equity Fund Manager Of The Year
Anil Bamboli
HDFC Mutual Fund
DEBT Fund Manager Of The Year
Sanjit 'Bunker' Roy
Barefoot College
Social Entrepreneur Of The Year
Socially aware corporate of the year
Social enterprise (NGO) of the year
News
-
High-powered jury to select BS award winners today
The jury will pick the 'Company of the Year', 'Start-up of the Year', 'Lifetime Achievement' award