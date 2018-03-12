JUST IN
They came, They saw. They changed the game

Business Standard once again honours and salutes the spirit of corporate excellence that has proved its mettle in the face of multifarious challenges. This award celebrates the agents of change who have made a positive contribution to India Inc. and its ethos of inclusive growth, innovation and customer centricity, to become an inspiration for the rest.

Siddhartha Lal

Eicher Motors

CEO Of The Year

Company Of The Year

Y.C.Deveshwar

Star MNC of the year

Start-up of the year

Innovative Organisation of the year

Star PSU of the year

Aditya Puri

HDFC Bank

Vinit Sambre

DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund

Equity Fund Manager Of The Year

Anil Bamboli

HDFC Mutual Fund

DEBT Fund Manager Of The Year

Sanjit 'Bunker' Roy

Barefoot College

Socially aware corporate of the year

