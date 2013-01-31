Banking Annual
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
The new face of banking
Technological disruption and new niche banks have changed the banking landscape for the consumer. How are existing banks rising ...
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
Light at the end of the tunnel
The Bankruptcy Code will consolidate all insolvency laws and will significantly shorten the timelines for resolution and recovery
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
A new template for success
Axis Bank has built a formidable capital market business and has a strong balance sheet
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
Shikha Sharma: Calculated risk-taker
By adding capital market capabilities and expanding the retail loan portfolio, Shikha Sharma has transformed Axis Bank into a ...
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
'Economy can get bigger kick from govt spends'
Edited excerpts from a discussion at the Business Standard Banking Round Table held in Mumbai in December
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
'Banks are already becoming technology companies'
Edited excerpts from a discussion at the Business Standard Banking Technology Round Table held in December
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
The mantra is digital
Data analytics at the back end are playing an important role in customer acquisition and retention, and in cross-selling of ...
-
February 11, 2014, Tuesday
Can he pull it off?
Plain speak and decisive action have become Raghuram Rajan's trademark. But in coming to grips with issues like inflation-growth ...
-
February 11, 2014, Tuesday
Subsidiarisation: a non-starter?
Foreign banks do not consider the promise of 'near-national' treatment and tax sops as sufficient incentive for converting their ...
-
February 11, 2014, Tuesday
Consistency is the name of the game
HDFC Bank has put in place a robust strategy and performed well in difficult economic circumstances, irrespective of the growth ...
-
February 11, 2014, Tuesday
Common-sense banking
Aditya Puri has made HDFC Bank a financial powerhouse by keeping things simple. And his rural play is paying off handsomely
-
February 11, 2014, Tuesday
We will continue to grow faster than market: Aditya Puri
Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank, believes that the bank straddles India's GDP in such a way that as India grows, so ...
-
February 11, 2014, Tuesday
'Debt restructuring a good concept in India'
Six of the country's leading bankers say that while green shoots are visible, the pace of recovery will be slow. The following ...
-
February 11, 2014, Tuesday
Indian banks: Five years after the global financial crisis
The Indian banking system emerged unscathed from the global financial crisis of 2008, but the subsequent economic slowdown ...
-
September 16, 2013, Monday
Why there is a need to put an end to 'Banana Banking'
Between November 2010 and February 2013 a consortium of public sector banks led by the State Bank of India claimed they did 'all ...
-
March 31, 2013, Sunday
FSLRC and consumer protection
Late last week, the Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission, or FSLRC, released its two-volume report. In the aftermath ...
-
January 31, 2013, Thursday
Common man is the new reliable Indian
At a time when India Inc is reluctant to borrow and flexing its muscles to change existing loan repayment terms in its favour, ...
-
January 31, 2013, Thursday
Under the lens
Arvind Kejriwal may have accused HSBC of helping Indian billionaires hide their black money abroad, but it is not the only ...
-
January 31, 2013, Thursday
A close call
A four-member jury chooses a banker who stood out because of his consistency
-
January 31, 2013, Thursday
A fine balancing act
Bank of Baroda grew rapidly while maintaining asset quality under M D Mallya, Business Standard Banker of the Year