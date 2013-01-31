JUST IN
You are here » Home » Finance » Banking Annual

Banking Annual

  • The new face of banking

    January 06, 2016, Wednesday

    The new face of banking

    Technological disruption and new niche banks have changed the banking landscape for the consumer. How are existing banks rising ...
  • Light at the end of the tunnel

    January 06, 2016, Wednesday

    Light at the end of the tunnel

    The Bankruptcy Code will consolidate all insolvency laws and will significantly shorten the timelines for resolution and recovery
  • A new template for success

    January 06, 2016, Wednesday

    A new template for success

    Axis Bank has built a formidable capital market business and has a strong balance sheet
  • Shikha Sharma

    January 06, 2016, Wednesday

    Shikha Sharma: Calculated risk-taker

    By adding capital market capabilities and expanding the retail loan portfolio, Shikha Sharma has transformed Axis Bank into a ...
  • (From left): ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri, Citi India CEO Pramit Jhaveri, Deutsche Bank India CEO Ravneet Gill and Union Bank of India CMD Arun Tiwari

    January 06, 2016, Wednesday

    'Economy can get bigger kick from govt spends'

    Edited excerpts from a discussion at the Business Standard Banking Round Table held in Mumbai in December
  • (From left): Ramaswamy Venkatachalam, Rajiv Anand, Kartik Kaushik, Rishi Gupta and Mrutyunjay Mahapatra

    January 06, 2016, Wednesday

    'Banks are already becoming technology companies'

    Edited excerpts from a discussion at the Business Standard Banking Technology Round Table held in December
  • Navigating through the digital banking space

    January 06, 2016, Wednesday

    The mantra is digital

    Data analytics at the back end are playing an important role in customer acquisition and retention, and in cross-selling of ...
  • Raghuram Rajan

    February 11, 2014, Tuesday

    Can he pull it off?

    Plain speak and decisive action have become Raghuram Rajan's trademark. But in coming to grips with issues like inflation-growth ...

  • February 11, 2014, Tuesday

    Subsidiarisation: a non-starter?

    Foreign banks do not consider the promise of 'near-national' treatment and tax sops as sufficient incentive for converting their ...
  • Bharat Doshi, Anil Singhvi, Subir Gokarn, M D Mallya and S Naganath

    February 11, 2014, Tuesday

    Consistency is the name of the game

    HDFC Bank has put in place a robust strategy and performed well in difficult economic circumstances, irrespective of the growth ...
  • Aditya Puri

    February 11, 2014, Tuesday

    Common-sense banking

    Aditya Puri has made HDFC Bank a financial powerhouse by keeping things simple. And his rural play is paying off handsomely
  • Aditya Puri

    February 11, 2014, Tuesday

    We will continue to grow faster than market: Aditya Puri

    Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank, believes that the bank straddles India's GDP in such a way that as India grows, so ...
  • Pramit Jhaveri, Debabrata Sarkar, Stuart Milne, Aditya Puri, Chanda Kochhar and Shikha Sharma

    February 11, 2014, Tuesday

    'Debt restructuring a good concept in India'

    Six of the country's leading bankers say that while green shoots are visible, the pace of recovery will be slow. The following ...

  • February 11, 2014, Tuesday

    Indian banks: Five years after the global financial crisis

    The Indian banking system emerged unscathed from the global financial crisis of 2008, but the subsequent economic slowdown ...

  • September 16, 2013, Monday

    Why there is a need to put an end to 'Banana Banking'

    Between November 2010 and February 2013 a consortium of public sector banks led by the State Bank of India claimed they did 'all ...
  • Image1

    March 31, 2013, Sunday

    FSLRC and consumer protection

    Late last week, the Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission, or FSLRC, released its two-volume report. In the aftermath ...
  • Image1

    January 31, 2013, Thursday

    Common man is the new reliable Indian

    At a time when India Inc is reluctant to borrow and flexing its muscles to change existing loan repayment terms in its favour, ...

  • January 31, 2013, Thursday

    Under the lens

    Arvind Kejriwal may have accused HSBC of helping Indian billionaires hide their black money abroad, but it is not the only ...

  • January 31, 2013, Thursday

    A close call

    A four-member jury chooses a banker who stood out because of his consistency

  • January 31, 2013, Thursday

    A fine balancing act

    Bank of Baroda grew rapidly while maintaining asset quality under M D Mallya, Business Standard Banker of the Year
Next