February 11, 2014, Tuesday Can he pull it off? Plain speak and decisive action have become Raghuram Rajan's trademark. But in coming to grips with issues like inflation-growth ...

February 11, 2014, Tuesday Consistency is the name of the game HDFC Bank has put in place a robust strategy and performed well in difficult economic circumstances, irrespective of the growth ...

February 11, 2014, Tuesday We will continue to grow faster than market: Aditya Puri Aditya Puri, Managing Director, HDFC Bank, believes that the bank straddles India's GDP in such a way that as India grows, so ...

February 11, 2014, Tuesday Indian banks: Five years after the global financial crisis The Indian banking system emerged unscathed from the global financial crisis of 2008, but the subsequent economic slowdown ...

March 31, 2013, Sunday FSLRC and consumer protection Late last week, the Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission, or FSLRC, released its two-volume report. In the aftermath ...

January 31, 2013, Thursday Under the lens Arvind Kejriwal may have accused HSBC of helping Indian billionaires hide their black money abroad, but it is not the only ...

January 31, 2013, Thursday A fine balancing act Bank of Baroda grew rapidly while maintaining asset quality under M D Mallya, Business Standard Banker of the Year

January 31, 2013, Thursday 'PSUs must start investing' The country's leading bankers want cash-rich public sector companies to lead the way and kick-start investments

January 11, 2013, Friday M D Mallya BS Banker of the Year M D Mallya, who retired from Bank of Baroda (BoB) as chairman in November last year, is the Business Standard Banker of the Year ...

June 01, 2011, Wednesday 'PSBs should look into HR concerns' Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor K C Chakrabarty on Tuesday said recruitment, skill upgradation and cultural ...

April 23, 2010, Friday SBBJ net profit up 13% to 455 crore in FY10 It also recorded a business growth of 17.8 per cent at Rs 12,310 crore in 2009-10, its officiating Managing Director Supratik ...

July 02, 2009, Thursday YES Bank to double branches next year, up SME loans: MD YES Bank is planning to expand its branch network and hire more staff, as it sees growing business opportunity in corporate ...

December 21, 2008, Sunday Good times are far away Eight top bankers met at the Business Standard Round Table on November 18 in Mumbai to discuss the topic – Banking in Tough ...

December 21, 2008, Sunday Banking on common sense Aditya Puri has stuck to conventional banking to make his institution a financial powerhouse.

December 21, 2008, Sunday Back to basics The financial sector’s catchphrase has changed from 'grow fast' to 'go slow'.

November 05, 2008, Wednesday Private banks set to join rate cut race Finance secretary calls meeting on Tuesday to discuss liquidity situation.

June 20, 2008, Friday Real estate pushes up PSU bank lending to sensitive sectors The Reserve Bank of India's move to choke the flow of credit to sensitive sectors -- real estate and capital markets -- seems ...

January 03, 2007, Wednesday Marriage season The only option left for weak and small UCBs is to merge with bigger peers, feels Abhijit Lele

January 03, 2007, Wednesday `We all are beginning to feel the stress of growth` Eight top bankers and the financial sector met at The Business Standard round table to discuss the topic Can the banking system ...