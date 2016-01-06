Banking Annual 2015
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
The new face of banking
Technological disruption and new niche banks have changed the banking landscape for the consumer. How are existing banks rising ...
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
A new template for success
Axis Bank has built a formidable capital market business and has a strong balance sheet
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
'Economy can get bigger kick from govt spends'
Edited excerpts from a discussion at the Business Standard Banking Round Table held in Mumbai in December
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
The mantra is digital
Data analytics at the back end are playing an important role in customer acquisition and retention, and in cross-selling of ...
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
Light at the end of the tunnel
The Bankruptcy Code will consolidate all insolvency laws and will significantly shorten the timelines for resolution and recovery
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
Shikha Sharma: Calculated risk-taker
By adding capital market capabilities and expanding the retail loan portfolio, Shikha Sharma has transformed Axis Bank into a ...
-
January 06, 2016, Wednesday
'Banks are already becoming technology companies'
Edited excerpts from a discussion at the Business Standard Banking Technology Round Table held in December