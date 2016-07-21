Expert Views on Finance
February 08, 2017, Wednesday
Anubhuti Sahay: More rate cuts seem likely
So, the key question is has the rate-cutting cycle come to an end in India. We think so
October 18, 2016, Tuesday
Subir Roy: Why merge public sector banks?
Merger is about the only solution that the government seems to be capable of thinking up in seeking to get the PSBs into some ...
October 17, 2016, Monday
Kenneth Rogoff: Is the US Fed playing politics?
Central bankers have of course been known to help incumbents before elections, by allowing inflation to drift up and keep ...
October 15, 2016, Saturday
Ajay Srinivasan: Are negative interest rates the new normal?
Central banks can set rates low enough to stimulate an economy in recession, and raise them once a recovery gets underway
October 06, 2016, Thursday
Shyamal Majumdar: Driverless cars?
Despite leadership vacuum, state-run banks are slow in lateral recruitments
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
A V Rajwade: A banking crisis in the euro zone?
While banks are better capitalised than they were five years back, they could face a shortage of capital, and many have failed ...
September 21, 2016, Wednesday
Bhargavi Zaveri & Radhika Pandey: Completing the loop on FPIs in bond market
Recommendations about foreign investment are belated but welcome. The regulator must now complement them with a clean-up of the ...
September 14, 2016, Wednesday
Jaimini Bhagwati: Central bank's autonomy and accountability
There should be greater transparency about a central bank's role in regulating banks in India and elsewhere
August 31, 2016, Wednesday
A V Rajwade: Overselling neoliberalism
Income inequality and reduced growth apart, it leads to volatile exchange rate, which hampers trade and therefore growth
August 24, 2016, Wednesday
Nitin Desai: On inflation targeting
It is just one element of the new architecture of macroeconomic policy. Much more is required to shore up the economy
August 24, 2016, Wednesday
A V Rajwade: Challenges before Urjit Patel
Infrastructure and inflation targeting are expected to be top priorities for the new Reserve Bank of India governor
August 23, 2016, Tuesday
Janmejaya Sinha: An agenda for the new RBI governor
Three things need Patel's attention: cleaning up bank balance sheets, evaluating robustness of CPI and pushing for digitisation ...
August 21, 2016, Sunday
A K Bhattacharya: Continuity is the best policy
As the deputy governor, Urjit R Patel's biggest contribution has changed the way monetary policy is framed in India. He chaired ...
August 18, 2016, Thursday
Abheek Barua: What monetary transmission means
Reducing policy rates is not enough. The key is to ensure banks lend to credit-constrained borrowers
August 10, 2016, Wednesday
A V Rajwade: Think before you write an option
Their pricing and hedging is arguably one of the most complex subjects in the theory and models of financial economics
August 10, 2016, Wednesday
Bhargavi Zaveri & Radhika Pandey: Treat the disease, not just the symptoms
Easing the Reserve Bank of India regulation on put options would be a quick hack to solve a temporary problem. What needs to be ...
July 27, 2016, Wednesday
AV Rajwade: Central bank independence
What does India need more: growth and jobs, or low inflation?
July 24, 2016, Sunday
Debashis Basu: Tales from Mint Road
Mr Chakrabarty, who had his feet well-grounded in both business banking and consumer issues, was a rare commodity in the central ...
July 23, 2016, Saturday
Payment services no longer the monopoly of banks
Non-bank entities are providing innovative payment products and services, forcing banks to reflect upon their strategy - to ...
July 21, 2016, Thursday
Abheek Barua: Can the new RBI governor be a dove?
To cut interest rates, the central bank head has to open up a debate on inflation target revision