Subir Roy: Why merge public sector banks? Subir Roy
Merger is about the only solution that the government seems to be capable of thinking up in seeking to get the PSBs into some degree of health
Kenneth Rogoff: Is the US Fed playing politics? Kenneth Rogoff
Central bankers have of course been known to help incumbents before elections, by allowing inflation to drift up and keep employment booming
-
Ajay Srinivasan: Are negative interest rates the new normal? Ajay Srinivasan
Central banks can set rates low enough to stimulate an economy in recession, and raise them once a recovery gets underway
-
Shyamal Majumdar: Driverless cars? Shyamal Majumdar
Despite leadership vacuum, state-run banks are slow in lateral recruitments
-
A V Rajwade: A banking crisis in the euro zone? A V Rajwade
While banks are better capitalised than they were five years back, they could face a shortage of capital, and many have failed the stress tests standard
-
Bhargavi Zaveri & Radhika Pandey: Completing the loop on FPIs in bond market Bhargavi Zaveri & Radhika Pandey
Recommendations about foreign investment are belated but welcome. The regulator must now complement them with a clean-up of the complex regulatory edifice that is vulnerable to frequent ad-hoc changes
-
Jaimini Bhagwati: Central bank's autonomy and accountability Jaimini Bhagwati
There should be greater transparency about a central bank's role in regulating banks in India and elsewhere
-
A V Rajwade: Overselling neoliberalism A V Rajwade
Income inequality and reduced growth apart, it leads to volatile exchange rate, which hampers trade and therefore growth
-
Nitin Desai: On inflation targeting Nitin Desai
It is just one element of the new architecture of macroeconomic policy. Much more is required to shore up the economy
-
A V Rajwade: Challenges before Urjit Patel A V Rajwade
Infrastructure and inflation targeting are expected to be top priorities for the new Reserve Bank of India governor
-
Janmejaya Sinha: An agenda for the new RBI governor Janmejaya Sinha
Three things need Patel's attention: cleaning up bank balance sheets, evaluating robustness of CPI and pushing for digitisation in financial services
-
A K Bhattacharya: Continuity is the best policy A K Bhattacharya
As the deputy governor, Urjit R Patel's biggest contribution has changed the way monetary policy is framed in India. He chaired the experts group that put in place the framework of the monetary policy
-
Abheek Barua: What monetary transmission means Abheek Barua
Reducing policy rates is not enough. The key is to ensure banks lend to credit-constrained borrowers
-
A V Rajwade: Think before you write an option A V Rajwade
Their pricing and hedging is arguably one of the most complex subjects in the theory and models of financial economics
-
Bhargavi Zaveri & Radhika Pandey: Treat the disease, not just the symptoms Bhargavi Zaveri & Radhika Pandey
Easing the Reserve Bank of India regulation on put options would be a quick hack to solve a temporary problem. What needs to be fixed is the fundamental design of the Foreign Exchange Management Act