Editorial Comment on Finance
November 03, 2016, Thursday
Project financing poser
Effective dispute resolution and better contracts are essential
October 24, 2016, Monday
Tackling cyber threats: Debit card breach shows India's vulnerability to data theft
Privacy breaches like the one at present not only dent consumer confidence but also highlight the need to develop coping ...
October 05, 2016, Wednesday
The bad bank debate
The specifics of the new plan to tackle NPAs will be interesting
September 29, 2016, Thursday
Cause for a pause
RBI would be justified in opting for continuity
August 25, 2016, Thursday
Bandhan's first year
Can the bank sustain its track record?
August 09, 2016, Tuesday
Mr Rajan's swansong
His last policy review raises hope for continuity in RBI's actions
August 08, 2016, Monday
Fly-by-night problems
Better regulation of deposit schemes a must
August 04, 2016, Thursday
Raghuram Rajan's last hurrah
The government needs to plug the institutional gaps
July 20, 2016, Wednesday
Half-hearted measure
Capital infusion norms for public sector banks are questionable
July 07, 2016, Thursday
Leave RBI alone
CAG audit will not help banks run better
July 04, 2016, Monday
Surprising markets rally
Clarity to emerge once central banks outline their stance
June 29, 2016, Wednesday
RBI's warning signal
Stressed assets still a big problem for banks
June 23, 2016, Thursday
Insurance consolidation
Too many small players help nobody
June 14, 2016, Tuesday
RBI's new experiment
Borrowers' cash flow holds key to tackling stressed assets
June 13, 2016, Monday
Storm over Mint Road
Time for everybody to show greater restraint
June 07, 2016, Tuesday
Play it safe
RBI right to keep interest rates unchanged
May 18, 2016, Wednesday
Moving forward on mergers
Bank consolidation needs supportive reform
April 18, 2016, Monday
A real game changer
Unified Payment Interface is a radical step forward
April 05, 2016, Tuesday
Dovish tone
RBI eases liquidity, but watches inflation momentum
April 03, 2016, Sunday
Another 'baby' step?
Double-digit lending rates too high for producers