Banking Features
March 09, 2018, Friday
ED seized assets worth Rs 71 bn in bank scam cases in Jan-Feb: Govt
These cases also included cases of possessing disproportionate assets, Union Minister of State for Finance said
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
How a pin code can nix your loan even if you have a great CIBIL score
If you live in a locality prone to defaults, your potential lender may not approve you loan despite the fact that you have a good ...
November 07, 2017, Tuesday
Technology yet to catch up with human touch on banking
Use of technology in corporate loans is limited and bankers are getting trained on new skill sets to use them in corporate
October 26, 2017, Thursday
How the bank recap will play out
Govt's plan will have little impact on its target to shrink the shortfall to 3.2% GDP in the year through March 2018
August 20, 2017, Sunday
Should we recapitalise the banks?
Our priority should be to address the policy failures that gave our banking crisis
August 16, 2017, Wednesday
Future of banking
Customer-focused new technology is critical for financial institutions to remain relevant
July 05, 2017, Wednesday
Banking sector: More of a crisis than opportunity
There are some positive signals, as NPAs are growing at slower rates and interest costs have fallen
June 08, 2017, Thursday
Throwing good money after bad
Lending to distressed firms that have little or no ability to repay the loans does not make sense
May 18, 2017, Thursday
Three years of Modi govt: Banking transformation still in the works
Govt has given a major push to digital payments but not much has been achieved on the NPA front
April 25, 2017, Tuesday
Post-merger with associates, SBI rolls the branding juggernaut
With an eye for spot among top 50 global banking brands, SBI spruces up logo, look and positioning
February 20, 2017, Monday
SBI merger: Look beyond the numbers
Merger of SBI and its associates is viewed as a step towards cleansing the banking system
December 11, 2016, Sunday
Debt recovery is off to a slow start
India's debt recovery and restructuring framework is still a work in progress, even six months after the President's assent to ...
August 29, 2016, Monday
Delays in Indradhanush rollout for PSBs draw flak
An year on, PSB executives and analysts say the plans are drifting, even as they praise the government's objective
August 02, 2016, Tuesday
Banks face a growth dilemma
Cash-strapped public sector banks may be unnecessarily waiting for deposits to grow to start lending
August 02, 2016, Tuesday
RBI finally shuts the doors on corporate houses' bank licence hopes
The central bank's final guidelines for on-tap licences has upset the plans of many a big name that had drawn up elaborate plans ...
July 26, 2016, Tuesday
For companies, debt recast still a long shot
Stringent rules on cash flows mean more than half the debt-laden firms will not make the cut for the Reserve Bank of India's S4A ...
May 18, 2016, Wednesday
SBI subsidiaries merger: a case of 'too small to survive on your own'
General consensus is that the merger will be erode value for SBI in the short run, while subsidiaries will gain
May 12, 2016, Thursday
Bankruptcy code: Banks to gain but down the line
The Code will consolidate the existing laws on liquidation and sick units
April 22, 2016, Friday
Trimming of bad loan list by RBI is carrot for others to behave
The real cause for celebration is that the RBI's tough stance has forced companies to get serious about repaying loans if they ...
April 13, 2016, Wednesday
SC should ensure speedy trials rather than listing defaulters
Naming defaulters will not serve any purpose, nor will it change anything; it might, however, end up hampering any attempts at ...