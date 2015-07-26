Insurance Features
-
June 08, 2017, Thursday
Why multi-trip travel insurance is better if you're travelling frequently
It works out cheaper than the one-time travel plan if you're going abroad two or three times a year
-
June 27, 2016, Monday
Action picks up in insurance sector
Foreign investment; mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and the listing of companies likely to drive growth in sector, say ...
-
June 05, 2016, Sunday
General Insurance: Rakesh Jain
Rakesh Jain, chief executive officer, Reliance General Insurance, answers your questionsI have not made a claim on my motor ...
-
May 30, 2016, Monday
Health planning lowest among young Indians, says HDFC Life's Life Freedom Index
The survey also reveals that health planning is looked at only after fulfilling some financial goals
-
April 18, 2016, Monday
Now, a health cover for autism
While Star Health's policy for children is a step forward, it has a low sum insured and comes as a group cover
-
April 15, 2016, Friday
'Open architecture will soon be a reality'
Leading representatives of the insurance industry came together at the Business Standard Insurance Round Table in Mumbai to ...
-
April 14, 2016, Thursday
The distribution gridlock
Regulator facilitates more insurance channels, but sales incentives need to be improved
-
March 24, 2016, Thursday
T S Vijayan: Charting the path
Here is a snapshot of the sector under Vijayan and hits & misses under his tenure
-
March 10, 2016, Thursday
Insurers keep it simple and interactive
Going digital has transformed the way insurers such as Bharti AXA, Aegon Life and Tata AIA talk to the customer; they are ...
-
February 25, 2016, Thursday
Why life insurers reject accident claims citing breach of law
General and life insurers may view accident claims differently because of the difference in product structures
-
February 06, 2016, Saturday
A cost-effective cover for your home loan
How to take care of the massive liability at the lowest possible cost
-
January 20, 2016, Wednesday
Foreign insurers bet big on their Indian ventures
Once foreign insurance companies' fears over management control were allayed, they spent large sums of money to up their stakes
-
January 09, 2016, Saturday
A host of health products in store for customers in 2016
Riders for policies and new innovations in the health and wellness space will be launched
-
December 28, 2015, Monday
2015 sees IRDAI's big push on distribution reforms
In Sept, the regulator finalised norms for corporate agents like banks that allowed them to tie-up with three life, three ...
-
October 29, 2015, Thursday
New insurance rules may not help private players
IRDAI has allowed banks to sell the products of more than one insurance company; its decision to hold banks responsible for ...
-
October 03, 2015, Saturday
Policyholders lose, agents gain in endowment plans
Returns are worse than provident fund and cover is inadequate
-
September 01, 2015, Tuesday
India Inc not properly insured, says ICICI Lombard survey
India Inc is inadequately covered for business-related risks. A survey conducted by ICICI Lombard said that revealed that despite ...
-
August 02, 2015, Sunday
Life Insurance: Amitabh Chaudhry
Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive officer at HDFC Life, answers your questionsIf I surrender my endowment ...
-
July 26, 2015, Sunday
First, check what a policy covers
Jyoti Ceramic Industries, an exporter, had received an order from Techno Ceramics. in Philadelphia, the US, for supply of ...
-
July 26, 2015, Sunday
Banking: Rakesh Jain
Rakesh Jain, Chief Executive Officer of Reliance General Insurance, answers your questionsI have a group insurance policy for a ...