Microfinance Features
April 10, 2017, Monday
Positives seen for Shriram City: Housing foray, high return ratios
The company is a niche play on the small and medium enterprises (SME) segment
June 07, 2016, Tuesday
Bandhan Bank straddles the urban-rural divide
The transition from a MFI to a universal bank has meant that the West Bengal-based major has had to shed its conservative ...
April 13, 2016, Wednesday
How Equitas set the pace for IPOs in 2016
Investors have given their thumbs up to its microfinance model, but once it becomes a bank, it will have to contend with a ...
December 12, 2014, Friday
NGO Rang De's peer to peer lending platform on internet makes big out of small
A micro-credit banking service is adding compassion to the concept of finance. The author finds out how
August 14, 2014, Thursday
Bandhan, India's newest bank, takes shape
As it prepares for a transformation from a microfinance institution to a bank, Bandhan plans to stick to its Grameen model, ...
June 02, 2014, Monday
Akula hits a dead end at SKS, but his journey is not over
At the end of March this year, Akula held just 10 shares of the company, having sold almost his entire stake after his exit in ...
October 16, 2013, Wednesday
25 mn small borrowers' data now a click away
Credit bureaus collecting details of millions of small borrowers across India
July 13, 2013, Saturday
Microfinance recovers from Andhra nightmare
The future holds out both threat and opportunity. New banking licences which are going to be issued can help microfinance ...
May 27, 2013, Monday
Funding for local heroes
When 37 year old Archana Hegde realised that her husband's income would not be enough to send their nine year old daughter to ...
May 18, 2013, Saturday
Bangladesh's leans on a poet's vision after Yunus
The country's apex bank is examining little known aspect of Tagore's life, as founder of micro-finance schemes too
October 18, 2012, Thursday
Microfinance adapts
Not so long ago, the Indian microfinance industry was like a newly discovered treasure box, a storehouse of seemingly ...