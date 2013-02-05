NBFC Features
-
May 23, 2017, Tuesday
Bankruptcy law to be tabled in Parliament during upcoming monsoon season
The law will help safeguard the interest of depositors
-
March 31, 2016, Thursday
NBFCs: Equipment demand more positive than relaxed ECB rules
Relaxation of ECB norms is a booster, but benefits will largely be offset by costs of hedging loans
-
March 03, 2016, Thursday
Despite high target, Mudra refinance to remain low
This year, Mudra refinance is expected to be close to Rs 4,000 cr
-
September 30, 2015, Wednesday
IDFC thinks big as it makes its banking foray
It hopes to become profitable from day one by focusing on technology and differentiated services. But will those measures be ...
-
September 28, 2015, Monday
Banking plans give a boost to Bajaj Finance's aspirations
Though Bajaj Finance failed to get a banking licence, the process of applying for it has given the company a fresh five-year road ...
-
September 23, 2015, Wednesday
Micro lenders turn the page with banking licences
Five years after microfinance groups faced a crisis of confidence, their business model is seen as strong enough by RBI to grant ...
-
November 12, 2014, Wednesday
RBI norms puts NBFCs' survival in question
The regulatory arbitrage that non-banking finance companies were enjoying over banks is going to be over by 2018 following new ...
-
November 11, 2014, Tuesday
New NBFC regulations: It's advantage banks
There is little doubt that RBI's effort will reduce arbitrage between NBFC and banks, but in the end the scale is clearly tilted ...
-
December 11, 2013, Wednesday
Why Sanjiv Bajaj wants to start a bank
Sanjiv Bajaj has a lot to offer as far as innovation in the lending business is concerned. Is that enough to land Bajaj Finance a ...
-
October 06, 2013, Sunday
Andhra MFIs in a fix as Bill gathers dust
Micro-lenders are pinning their hopes on Supreme Court to get them out of the mess
-
September 23, 2013, Monday
Avoid the gold loan route
Mumbai resident Akhila Swamy (name changed on request) needs Rs 3.50 lakh. She had planned to raise the funds against her gold ...
-
February 05, 2013, Tuesday
We can easily compete with banks in retail space: Dinanath Dubhashi
L&T Finance, which acquired two lending companies in the current financial year, plans to become a comprehensive financial ...