Finance Other Features
-
November 17, 2017, Friday
Video: Decoding Bitcoin, the digital currency
All you need to know about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, how they work, what are the risks, and why there is so much controversy ...
-
August 05, 2017, Saturday
Go electronic to pay credit card bills
Banks have started charging customers for payment of credit card bills through cheque
-
May 19, 2017, Friday
3 years of Modi govt: Financial inclusion a show-stopper for NDA
The Jan Dhan Yojana has been the most successful of the govt's financial inclusion initiatives
-
December 19, 2016, Monday
Street Food: IIM-A studies show why chits & informal channels are still popular
Convenience and reliability, not costs, are seen as key factors in financial behaviour, affirm two recent studies
-
December 19, 2016, Monday
What ails govt's Unified Payments Interface?
As there is a lack of clarity on grievance redressal and reconciliation, customers need to be careful
-
September 14, 2016, Wednesday
Masala bonds pick up, $1.24 bn raised, another $3-4 bn in pipeline
However, while the instrument passes on currency risk to the investor, it may still be an expensive option for some issuers
-
August 10, 2016, Wednesday
How RBI reaches currency notes and coins to the people
Eight quick facts on how money is issued, managed and distributed in the country
-
July 01, 2016, Friday
25 years of the rupee's historic devaluation
The devaluation was effected to to counter a sharp drawdown in forex reserves; to boost investor confidence, and to improve ...
-
May 04, 2016, Wednesday
E-wallets face a big challenger in Unified Payments
As UPI gears up for its launch in June, e-wallet players are worried they won't be able to keep up with its sweeping reach and ...
-
April 02, 2016, Saturday
Will Mint Road trim or slash this time?
It is almost certain that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will wield the knife on its repo rate, given the salutary convergence ...
-
March 08, 2016, Tuesday
Ways to gain from continuing currency volatility
The ECB, the US Federal Reserve and the RBI are all due for policy meetings in the next few weeks
-
March 03, 2016, Thursday
M&M Fin Serv to raise Rs 500 crore via retail bonds
The rating agency has also assigned MMFSL's proposed Rs 1,500 crore commercial paper (CP) issuance an "A1+" rating
-
February 11, 2016, Thursday
Getting credit default swap market in India up and running
Long overdue imperative of developing a vibrant Credit Default Swap market in India
-
January 20, 2016, Wednesday
E-KYC made easier using Aadhaar
For equity investors, there will be an additional requirement of a PAN card and a cancelled cheque
-
January 07, 2016, Thursday
India ready to face the global currency war
With forex reserves enough to cover 10 months of imports and strong economic fundamentals, India can cope with depreciation, but ...
-
December 31, 2015, Thursday
Currency, bonds: Rupee beats global storm
At 66.39, it fell only 5.3 per cent against the dollar, while its major Asian peers fell at least seven per cent
-
October 28, 2015, Wednesday
The changing face of broking industry
Brokering houses have moved on from conventional broking and are concentrating on other financial services to boost growth
-
October 15, 2015, Thursday
Bengaluru turns test bed for global fintech innovations
As the market in India expands, global firms are looking at the country as a business opportunity, building products that they ...
-
October 13, 2015, Tuesday
Tech solutions set to disrupt Indian banking system
BMTC's efforts, aimed at bringing electronic payments into people's daily lives, are part of a larger technology shift in Indian ...
-
October 08, 2015, Thursday
Greater FPI play in G-Secs not a game changer
For FPIs, the central bank will be increasing the investment limit for government securities to Rs 179,500 cr by January 1 from ...