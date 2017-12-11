Money & Forex Markets

March 08, 2018, Thursday Rupee wipes out three-day gains, tumbles 25 paise to 65.14 against dollar Fresh capital outflows also kept forex traders highly nervous despite a relief rally in local equities

February 23, 2018, Friday Rupee rebounds 31 paise to 64.73 as US Fed may go slow on rate hikes The latest Fed policy-meeting minutes had cemented expectations of more aggressive US rate hikes this year

February 14, 2018, Wednesday Rupee firms up by 23 paise to 64.09 against US dollar The weakness in US dollar against some of its key rivals, including Japanese yen, also supported the rupee's upmove

February 02, 2018, Friday Rupee weakens further by 4 paise on net borrowing, fiscal deficit woes Post Union Budget 2018 announcements yesterday, rupee nosedived 44 paise to a fresh two-week low

January 28, 2018, Sunday Expecting earnings recovery, FPIs put $3 bn in Indian markets in Jan so far In the entire 2017, FPIs put in a collective amount of Rs 2 trillion in equity and debt markets

January 24, 2018, Wednesday Rupee climbs to one-week high of 63.69 on dollar selling, funds inflow Foreign investors seemed to be interested in Indian capital markets in a big way as they infused a whopping Rs 87 bn this month

January 15, 2018, Monday Rupee strengthens to one week high by 14 paisa against US dollar In contrast, inflation based on wholesale prices eased to 3.58 per cent in December 2017

January 13, 2018, Saturday RBI delays auction results, extends bond market trading time by an hour The delay in auction results at a time when bond investors are undergoing stress is important because the RBI could be receiving ...

January 04, 2018, Thursday Rupee bounces back to fresh 30-month high of 63.41 against dollar A breathtaking rally in domestic equities too weighed on the forex trading front

January 02, 2018, Tuesday Indian rupee kicks off 2018 with a bang, revisits 5-mth high Continuing its winning streak, the rupee has strengthened by a solid 47 paise in last three sessions

December 22, 2017, Friday Forex reserves up by $488.2 mn to $401.385 bn India's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $6.1 million to $2.275 billion

December 18, 2017, Monday Rupee crashes 68 paise to 64.72 a dollar on early Gujarat election trends The rupee had gained 30 paise to close at a fresh three-month high of 64.04 on Friday against the dollar

December 15, 2017, Friday Rupee soars to 3-month high of 64.04 against USD on BJP's poll prospects This is the highest closing for the home currency since September 13, when it had closed at 64.00

December 13, 2017, Wednesday Bonds erase losses on suspected RBI intervention and planned debt buyback The Reserve Bank of India also announced the government will buy back 200 billion rupees ($3.10 billion) of bonds on Dec 18