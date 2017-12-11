Money & Forex Markets
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Rupee wipes out three-day gains, tumbles 25 paise to 65.14 against dollar
Fresh capital outflows also kept forex traders highly nervous despite a relief rally in local equities
February 23, 2018, Friday
Rupee rebounds 31 paise to 64.73 as US Fed may go slow on rate hikes
The latest Fed policy-meeting minutes had cemented expectations of more aggressive US rate hikes this year
February 23, 2018, Friday
Cash still king as circulation at 99% of pre-demonetisation level: RBI data
Before demonetisation, the total currency with the Indian public was Rs 17.97 trillion
February 14, 2018, Wednesday
Rupee firms up by 23 paise to 64.09 against US dollar
The weakness in US dollar against some of its key rivals, including Japanese yen, also supported the rupee's upmove
February 02, 2018, Friday
Rupee weakens further by 4 paise on net borrowing, fiscal deficit woes
Post Union Budget 2018 announcements yesterday, rupee nosedived 44 paise to a fresh two-week low
January 28, 2018, Sunday
Expecting earnings recovery, FPIs put $3 bn in Indian markets in Jan so far
In the entire 2017, FPIs put in a collective amount of Rs 2 trillion in equity and debt markets
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
Rupee climbs to one-week high of 63.69 on dollar selling, funds inflow
Foreign investors seemed to be interested in Indian capital markets in a big way as they infused a whopping Rs 87 bn this month
January 15, 2018, Monday
Rupee strengthens to one week high by 14 paisa against US dollar
In contrast, inflation based on wholesale prices eased to 3.58 per cent in December 2017
January 13, 2018, Saturday
RBI delays auction results, extends bond market trading time by an hour
The delay in auction results at a time when bond investors are undergoing stress is important because the RBI could be receiving ...
January 10, 2018, Wednesday
Rupee reverses two day steep fall, ends at 11 paise at 63.26 against dollar
The rupee lost a whopping 34 paise in last two days
January 06, 2018, Saturday
Rupee continues to rise, ends at near 3-year high of 63.37 against dollar
The Indian rupee has strengthened by 55 paise since the start of 2018
January 04, 2018, Thursday
Rupee bounces back to fresh 30-month high of 63.41 against dollar
A breathtaking rally in domestic equities too weighed on the forex trading front
January 03, 2018, Wednesday
As threat of war with Kim abates, South Korea's won raring to go in 2018
South Korea's currency strengthened almost 13% in 2017, its best annual performance since 2004
January 02, 2018, Tuesday
Indian rupee kicks off 2018 with a bang, revisits 5-mth high
Continuing its winning streak, the rupee has strengthened by a solid 47 paise in last three sessions
December 29, 2017, Friday
Forex reserves surge $3.53 bn to $404.92 bn; hit record high
In the previous week, foreign exchange reserves had risen by $488.2 million to $401.385 billion
December 22, 2017, Friday
Forex reserves up by $488.2 mn to $401.385 bn
India's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $6.1 million to $2.275 billion
December 18, 2017, Monday
Rupee crashes 68 paise to 64.72 a dollar on early Gujarat election trends
The rupee had gained 30 paise to close at a fresh three-month high of 64.04 on Friday against the dollar
December 15, 2017, Friday
Rupee soars to 3-month high of 64.04 against USD on BJP's poll prospects
This is the highest closing for the home currency since September 13, when it had closed at 64.00
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
Bonds erase losses on suspected RBI intervention and planned debt buyback
The Reserve Bank of India also announced the government will buy back 200 billion rupees ($3.10 billion) of bonds on Dec 18
December 12, 2017, Tuesday
After record high, Bitcoin slips to $16,300; futures volumes drop
The trading volume was huge yesterday as bitcoin price fluctuated in a wide range over the weekend, said Park Nok-sun, a ...
February 27, 2018, Tuesday
Rupee remain under pressure, drops 8 paise to 64.87 against dollar
Market nervousness over possible fiscal slippages due to a sudden spike in global crude prices along with massive capital ...
February 23, 2018, Friday
Rs 114-bn PNB fraud adds to Rupee's woes as banks may tighten trade credit
The rupee is set for its worst week since September as traders cite enhanced demand for dollars in spot and forwards market
February 22, 2018, Thursday
Rupee plunges by 28 paise, ends at three-month low of 65.04 against dollar
The RBI fixed the reference rate for the dollar at 65.0458 and for the euro at 79.8307
February 06, 2018, Tuesday
Rupee hits 7-week low of 64.24, tumbles 17 paise ahead of RBI policy
The RBI meanwhile fixed the reference rate for the dollar at 64.2723 and for the euro at 79.5241
February 01, 2018, Thursday
Silent correction in rupee, even as dollar weakens against major currencies
The reason for rupee's relative sluggishness is rising oil prices. However, a correction in overvalued rupee was long overdue
January 26, 2018, Friday
Forex kitty continues to scale new peaks, touches $414.78 bn: RBI data
Gold reserves remained unchanged at $20.421 bn
January 23, 2018, Tuesday
Rupee hits one-week high at 63.78 on IMF growth outlook, end to US shutdown
Currency traders cautious ahead of NDA govt's last full-year Union budget before 2019 general elections, RBI's policy meet
January 13, 2018, Saturday
Rising corporate bond yields may send India Inc to banks for loans
This will partially break the emerging trend of 'disintermediation'
January 12, 2018, Friday
Forex reserves surge by $1.76 bn, scale new high of $411.124 bn: RBI
The reserves had crossed the $400-billion mark for the first time in the week to September 8, 2017
January 09, 2018, Tuesday
Rupee crashes on global tension; dives 20 paise to 1-week low at 63.71
The sudden spike in crude prices can play spoilsport for the currency market, which started the new year with a bang
January 06, 2018, Saturday
Foreign exchange reserves surge to new lifetime high of $409.4 billion
RBI said surge due to massive spike in foreign currency assets, which is a key component of the reserves
January 03, 2018, Wednesday
Rupee skids from 30-month high, down by 5 paise at 63.53 against dollar
After a sluggish start to 2018, the US dollar staged a rebound against other major currencies in quiet trade
January 02, 2018, Tuesday
Rupee climbs to fresh 30-month high of 63.48 on sliding dollar
This is the best closing for the home currency since July 17, 2015, when it had closed at 63.47
December 29, 2017, Friday
Rupee ends 2017 on bullish note, hits 4-month peak of 63.87
The RBI fixed the reference rate for the dollar at 63.9273 and for the euro at 76.3867
December 26, 2017, Tuesday
Rupee ends lower by 3 paise at 64.08 against US dollar
The Indian currency hovered in the range of 64.02-64.11 during the day
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
Sebi in talks with govt, RBI to formulate framework for regulating bitcoin
India currently has no regulation for cryptocurrencies
December 16, 2017, Saturday
Bond-hungry FPIs continue to shun state loans
According to the medium-term framework of the government, the limit for both central and state bonds will go up from January.
December 15, 2017, Friday
Forex reserves don't work in absence of capital controls, says Acharya
In the case of Masala bonds, RBI's guidelines were more relaxed compared with ECB guidelines as the rupee-denominated bonds did ...
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
Indian Rupee down 16 paise at 64.56 against US dollar on weak macro-data
On Tuesday the rupee had shed 3 paise at 64.40 against the US currency in a quiet session
December 11, 2017, Monday
Rupee revisits 1-week high, up 8 paise ahead of key macro data
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to hike key interest rates for the third time this year