Microfinance News
-
January 08, 2018, Monday
Nabard plans to double balance sheet to Rs 7 trn in five years
Nabard is allowed to raise up to 10 times of its net owned fund which would be nearly Rs 380 billion by end-March
-
December 30, 2017, Saturday
Microfinance firms brace for write-offs of Rs 5,000 crore
Debt waiver schemes announced by state governments pull down recovery
-
December 07, 2017, Thursday
Timely equity infusion in MFIs boosts asset quality, says Icra report
Several MFI players reported over 98 per cent collection efficiencies for the loans disbursed after January 2017
-
November 18, 2017, Saturday
Bitcoin investments new attraction for Indians, say experts
Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra recently sent notices to concerned authorities asking to frame an ...
-
October 04, 2017, Wednesday
MFIs lose lending space to banks
The share of NBFC-MFIs came down to 31% at the end June, according to the Microfinance Institution Network
-
September 26, 2017, Tuesday
Vikram Akula back into microfinance biz through Vaya Finserv
Vikram Akula is the co-founder and chairman of Vaya, which is currently operating 50 banking correspondent branches in 5 states
-
September 25, 2017, Monday
Digital payment push: FinMin to organise Mudra camps from Varanasi
As part of the special drive, 50 camps, including one each in state capitals, will be organised between September 27 and October ...
-
September 11, 2017, Monday
IndusInd Bank enters exclusive talks to buy microlender Bharat Financial
A Credit Suisse note said Bharat Financial was one of the best-capitalised microfinance players
-
August 28, 2017, Monday
Over 60% microfinance institutions move to cashless loan disbursement: MFIN
in the fourth quarter of FY17, only 39 per cent of disbursements were cash-lite
-
July 31, 2017, Monday
Small MFIs in Odisha battle credit crunch
MFI remains one of the costliest models of financial inclusion
-
July 26, 2017, Wednesday
Bharat Financial Q1 net loss at Rs 37 cr on elevated provisions, fin costs
BS ReporterHyderabad, 26 July: Listed microfinace company Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited(BFIL) has reported a net loss of Rs ...
-
July 17, 2017, Monday
GST provider Vayana Network raises Rs 26 cr in latest series A funding
Pune based GSTN provider Vayana Network has received over Rs 25.7 crore from IDG Ventures and Jungle Ventures in series A ...
-
June 14, 2017, Wednesday
Bharat Financial to rollout 2 lakh kirana points for financial transactions
Hyderabad, 14 June: Microfinace company Bharat Financial Inclusion(earlier known as SKS Microfinance Limited) is planning to roll ...
-
May 14, 2017, Sunday
UP mega loan waiver to boost microfinance space
Borrowers' clean credit history to spur lending
-
May 12, 2017, Friday
Come July, Disha Microfin's small finance bank to be operational
Reserve Bank grants final license to start SFB
-
May 09, 2017, Tuesday
Despite a bad quarter Bharat Financial keeps analysts' hopes high
BS ReporterHyderabad, 9 May: Despite the earnings estimate cuts for this year, the analyst firms continue to hold their ...
-
April 18, 2017, Tuesday
Note ban impact: Rising defaults by MFI borrowers turn investors cautious
Securitisation volumes drop 20% in F&17 after two years of rapid growth
-
April 17, 2017, Monday
Note ban crimps MFIs' securitisation by 21% in FY17
Last year MFI securitisation volumes had increased 80 per cent to around Rs 9,000 crore
-
March 20, 2017, Monday
Icra cuts outlook on Satin Creditcare's bonds to negative
Move prompted by rising defaults in MFI loan books following note ban in November
-
March 13, 2017, Monday
Pending repayments remain high for MFIs: RBI staff report
MFIs faced problems in getting repayment in some pockets of India because of currency shortage