NBFC News
March 05, 2018, Monday
HDFC raises Rs 18.94 billion via share sale to global investors
The board has approved and declared closure of the qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue today, HDFC said in a filing to ...
February 26, 2018, Monday
KYC for payment wallets: RBI says no extension beyond February 28
However, customers who have balances in such wallets or prepaid payment instruments need not worry about their money, RBI said
February 21, 2018, Wednesday
After strong growth in retail, corporate lending is a new space for NBFCs
NBFCs have seen a strong growth rate in retail, but corporate lending is a new space for them
February 15, 2018, Thursday
PE-backed Fincare Small Finance Bank eyes Rs 100 billion assets by FY21
Several financial institutions, including SIDBI, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance have also ...
February 09, 2018, Friday
Note ban impact behind us, on track to 12% growth: Muthoot Finance MD
Muthoot Finance Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot says the company is looking at options beyond gold loans
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Have complaints against an NBFC? Soon you'll get a platform to raise issues
The ombudsman will exercise jurisdiction over the companies it in a phased manner, starting with deposit-taking NBFCs
January 07, 2018, Sunday
NBFCs must embrace technology to attract private equity investments: Study
As most of public sector banks and some private banks are grappling with bad loans for last many years, it has generated a ...
December 27, 2017, Wednesday
Micro-ATMs to fin services: Digital wallets trying to break payments mould
With the arrival of new players such as Amazon Pay, Google Tez and Flipkart's PhonePe, companies are now changing their business ...
December 27, 2017, Wednesday
NBFCs retail credit growth seen at 16-18% in FY18: Icra
NBFC retail credit grew by nearly 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6.6 trillion as of September, against 15 per cent in FY17 and 19 ...
December 27, 2017, Wednesday
Lendingkart raises Rs 25 cr from SBI
Lendingkart said it has disbursed over 20,000 loans to more than 12,000 SMEs across 23 sectors
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
HDFC sells 6.3% equity in CAMS to Warburg Pincus arm for Rs 210 cr
HDFC said its associate HDFC Bank is also a shareholder in CAMS
December 20, 2017, Wednesday
Cholamandalam Investment to set up a housing finance company as an unit
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd has said that it is planning to launch a Housing Finance Company (HFC) and to ...
December 13, 2017, Wednesday
Indian promoted fintech company gets listed on NASDAQ
Longfin is a non-banking fintech company providing structured commodity trade finance, having revenues to the tune of $27.7 mn in ...
November 29, 2017, Wednesday
NBFC funding to rise over total net worth of small business loans: Icra
An equity capital of Rs 2,000 crore raised, says ratings agency
November 23, 2017, Thursday
NBFCs to have 19% of credit market by 2020: Crisil
Finance companies in India are expected to see an 18 per compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for the next two and a half years ...
October 27, 2017, Friday
NBFCs to benefit from PSB recapitalisation
NBFCs may face some competition in the MSME segment
October 20, 2017, Friday
IFMR closes India's first collateralised loan obligation
IFMR Capital extended loans from its own balance sheet to four NBFCs with an outstanding amount of Rs 114 cr
October 17, 2017, Tuesday
Now, buy fuel with Airtel Payments Bank at 1,500 AP, Telangana HPCL pumps
All Airtel Payments Bank customers would also be able to access a range of convenient banking services at these fuel stations
October 12, 2017, Thursday
NBFCs go deep into commercial loan territory
The sector is also witnessing some pressure in its asset quality as economy contracts
October 08, 2017, Sunday
NBFC status to P2P places compliance burden; lending to go up: Industry
Another player i2ifunding said with this, borrowing and lending activities will gather pace