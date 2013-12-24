Finance - People
February 02, 2017, Thursday
Vikram Limaye's cricket role not good for IDFC
The appointment of IDFC managing director & CEO Vikram Limaye as a cricket administrator raised concerns on his ability to focus ...
December 19, 2016, Monday
Meet the BS Banker of the year 2015-16: HDFC Bank's Aditya Puri
Jury chose HDFC Bank MD for his contribution in digital banking, the bank's presence in rural and semi-urban India and healthy ...
September 23, 2016, Friday
Meet the members of the new interest rate-setting committee
Each will have one vote and Patel will hold an additional tie-breaker, guided by a newly established inflation target
September 08, 2016, Thursday
Newsmaker: R Gandhi
He likes to keep a low-profile, but behind the scenes Gandhi has been the driving force for many banking and financial services ...
September 06, 2016, Tuesday
RBI notifies Urjit Patel's appointment as RBI governor
Patel, who served as the deputy governor since January 2013, took over from Raghuram Rajan, effective September 4
September 02, 2016, Friday
No regrets on speaking my mind, says Rajan
Rajan said the head of the central bank should have a fixed tenure of more than three years as the current term was too short
August 09, 2016, Tuesday
I had fantastic tenure; results to be visible in 5-6 years: Raghuram Rajan
Rajan said people send him 'anonymous thank you notes' even when he is on a plane
June 23, 2016, Thursday
Don't write my obit yet: Rajan
The RBI governor said globally banks tend not to lend to start-ups as these have little to show in terms of collateral when ...
June 18, 2016, Saturday
Analjit Singh redux: Is education the next stop?
As to what next is high on the agenda for the 62-year-old Singh, he has preferred to keep close to his chest
February 18, 2016, Thursday
U K Sinha to be appointed Sebi chairman: Government
The finance ministry confirmed the news on their official Twitter handle
January 10, 2016, Sunday
Urjit Patel reappointed RBI deputy governor for three years
Patel, a confidante of Rajan for shaping monetary policy, was earlier made deputy governor for three years from January 11, 2013
January 07, 2016, Thursday
Rajan is The Banker's central banker of the year
The RBI governor has been named central bank governor of the year several times by other international magazines
September 03, 2015, Thursday
Raghuram Rajan: Many hits but some misses, too
He certainly met with some success but many of his initiatives are yet to yield the desired results
July 11, 2014, Friday
Lunch with BS: Pramit Jhaveri
Pramit Jhaveri talks to Shyamal Majumdar & Nupur Anand about his passion for art, how Citi India scripted the turnaround of ...
May 30, 2014, Friday
Lunch with BS: K C Chakrabarty
Chakrabarty tells Shyamal Majumdar & Manojit Saha that banking came to him not by design but by accident, and that banks in ...
April 04, 2014, Friday
C S Ghosh: Tied to the bottom of the pyramid
What sets Bandhan apart is the roots it has in the world of the rural poor
March 02, 2014, Sunday
Lakshmi Mittal's salary, perks declined 38% in 2013
Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman and CEO of world's largest steel-maker ArcelorMittal and one of the richest Indians, took a 38 per cent ...
January 10, 2014, Friday
Newsmaker: Nachiket Mor
A banker who is never short of ideas
December 26, 2013, Thursday
Newsmaker: Paresh Sukthankar
The crown prince of HDFC Bank
December 24, 2013, Tuesday
Newsmakers of 2013
Six personalities who became the face of the Indian Financial Sector